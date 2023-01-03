Innovative thinker | Autodesk boss urges contractors to keep up with new tech





Contractors must keep up with technological advances to move the industry forward, says Jim Lynch, senior vice chairman of Autodesk.

Globally, the built environment footprint is expected to double by 2060. To do so in line with our net zero goal, technology will be essential to improve how construction is done.

Jim Lynch, senior vice chairman of Autodesk, puts it succinctly: The industry needs to find a better way to build and digital has done its part and is already playing a big role in that.

For technology to advance construction technology, digital literacy will be required in all practices, and ideally at all stages of construction.

The bare minimum is for contractors to use digital technology on site for collaboration, Lynch said.

Ideally, the pre-construction process should use digital technology. From there, it should be used to drive operations and maintenance, capturing that project information from the design into the digital twin, where it should be able to use that technology to provide management capabilities to its owners.

Achieving this requires technologies that are easy to deploy and adopt, Lynch said. He explains that it doesn’t work well to put employees out of work when weeks of training are required to use and deploy the technology.

But Lynch believes that if contractors are falling behind, they have a responsibility to invest more in improving their digital literacy.

You have to build that digital muscle, he says. And I think that contractors, by and large, really understand that they need to take the first step when it comes to collaboration.

He believes that today’s contractors are adopting technology more rapidly than ever, not just because of competition, but because of client and government expectations. It cites the enacted UK Building Safety Act as a driving force.

That’s all about data. Ensure owners, contractors and designers all play a role in creating, retrieving and storing digital information throughout the process.

Lynch believes attracting the workforce to build all future projects will be a big challenge, but he believes digital could play a role in attracting people. I think it will be interesting for the younger generation to use it to drive better outcomes in construction,” he says.

Considering how technology is applied to the construction process, especially augmented and virtual reality applications, raises the concern for the workforce.

He adds that the industry has made great strides in its use of technology in recent decades. But I think we’ve just scratched the surface, he says. I think the best is yet to come.

