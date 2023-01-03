What Happened in Retail Tech in December — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





Former VP of US Prime Video Alex Perez-Tenessa and entrepreneur David Olmos launched Trendio, a video shopping app that allows users to view personalized and shoppable content.

The startup also brought in former Amazon Live employee Julie Novak and former Glossier executive Leah Grubb to help shape the platform.

Following a seed round of investment from venture capital firm Madrona, an early backer of Amazon, the Trendio team has joined former QVC board member Michael Zeisser, founder of Amazon Live Munira Rahemtulla, and former CEO of Zulily Jeff Yurcisin. created an advisory board including

“We are reinventing shopping entertainment for a new generation,” says Perez-Tenessa.

“We launched Trendio because traditional e-commerce hasn’t worked for customers who want to discover new beauty brands and products in a personal and authentic way.

Our technology roadmap not only enhances the shopping journey, it completely reinvents the way people experience video, creating the first-ever personalized video experience. “

As Amazon’s first year in brick-and-mortar, grocery, and specialty fulfillment businesses draws to a close, Tony Hoggett took to LinkedIn to reflect on the e-commerce giant’s accomplishments in the space. .

Hoggett left Tesco to join Amazon in January of this year, leading the team responsible for Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, Amazon Style, Whole Foods Market, and the company’s ultra-fast delivery service.

In a LINKedIn post, he said: Starting with the customer and working backwards, every decision, every new idea, every invention has the purpose of making the customer experience better.

Starbucks Odyssey, an extension of Starbucks Rewards powered by Web3 technology, has launched in beta to a small number of waitlist members, including US customers and employees.

The retailer hired Adam Brotman, architect of the mobile order and pay system and the Starbucks app, as a special advisor.

Participants can participate in the Starbucks Odyssey Journey. Starbucks Odyssey Journey is a series of activities to earn collectible Journey Stamps (NFTs) and Odyssey Points to unlock access to new benefits and experiences.

Starbucks has a history of leveraging new technologies to innovate on behalf of our customers, making the mainstream more accessible and accessible.

Our innovative spirit and desire to consistently exceed customer expectations led to the launch of Starbucks Odyssey.

