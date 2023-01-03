Poco C50 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India, available from 10th January





To expand its smartphone range in India, Poco has launched its new C-series phones. The company has announced his Poco C50. The all-new handset features the MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor. It has a built-in 5,000mAh battery and comes in two color variations. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco C50

Poco C50 Pricing and Availability

The Poco C50 comes in two RAM models, 2 GB and 3 GB, with an internal storage capacity of 32 GB. The former is priced at 6,499 and the latter model is 7,299.

Country Green and Royal Blue are color variants of the smartphone. Domestically, it is available through his Flipkart e-commerce site. The smartphone will be released on January 10th.

The company offers a 1-year warranty on the Poco C50 and a 6-month warranty on the included accessories.

Poco C50 specifications

The Poco C50 smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch waterdrop notch panel with HD+ resolution. The screen refresh rate is 60Hz and the touch sampling rate is 120Hz. The back of the smartphone has a leather-like texture design.

In terms of optics, the handset has a dual camera on the back. It has an 8MP AI primary camera paired with another sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Poco C50 has his 5MP camera on the font. Both the front and rear sensors can shoot 1080 pixel video at 30 fps.

The Poco C50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Handset works with Android 12 Go edition. The chipset is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a microSD card slot, which you can use to expand your storage up to 512GB.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Poco C50 supports 10 Watt charging. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Smartphone connectivity features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back for selfies.

