Predictions in the ‘No Normal’ Era: Trust, Technology, and Circularity





Carmen Ene is CEO of 3stepIT and BNP Paribas 3 Step IT, Europe's leading circular technology lifecycle management provider.

Last year, I thought things could be more disruptive than the global pandemic that sparked the telework revolution and permanently disrupted global supply chains. 2022 will be an even more volatile year as we face challenges such as global conflict, impending recession and the energy crisis.

As the world holds its breath and heads into 2023, the only thing we can be sure of is that uncertainty is growing. Organizations must align their growth strategies closely with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals to limit their risk exposure in the coming year and protect their competitive advantage.

Trust is the new business currency.

Consumers have long made their feelings clear, demanding absolute transparency from companies regarding their personal data, financial reporting, and environmental claims. He said 50% of European consumers believe brands tend to mislead consumers when communicating their environmental commitments, and 41% are unwilling to share personal data with private companies. increase.

Driven by this wave of consumer outrage, regulators have provided major policies to prevent greenwashing and data mishandling, announcing significantly increased ESG reporting requirements to help companies began to put pressure on

In 2023, companies could be held more liable for corporate misdemeanors as the EU imposes hefty fines to clarify compliance expectations.

But as in any crisis, companies that recognize the enormous benefits of rapidly and proactively adapting their operations to ESG principles that foster innovation, increase employee and customer engagement, and boost profitability. , there is an obvious opportunity.

As greenwashing and the habit of paying others to offset our climate indulgence begin to lose their appeal, trust will be the new data in 2023. The power to make or sink brands. An important and fragile currency with

Investing in technology will weather the recession.

Despite the looming recession, the momentum of digitization shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.

The pandemic has brought unprecedented levels of technology investment, and organizations are now witnessing how powerfully it can transform their businesses. Confidence in technology is high, with 99% of his executives saying they have generated returns from their digital investments.

IDC analyst Rick Villars said: Technology and IT is where to invest in technology to help the rest of the business weather the recession, not where to cut.

At the heart of this investment is a rigorous ESG focus. Gartner identifies sustainable IT as the strategic technology trend that underpins everything else on its top 10 list, and will clearly be a major factor in future purchasing decisions.

Embedding ESG principles at the heart of technology spending is also a smart way to achieve cost predictability. Regulation provides a clear strategic framework for investment and dispels concerns that sustainability and profitability are mutually exclusive.

Where organizations still need convincing, data can provide a strong financial rationale for ESG investing. Over the past three years, he found that earnings for companies with a high focus on ESG increased by nearly 10%, while earnings for companies with lower ESG commitments increased by 4.5%, to an estimated $3.1 trillion, according to the Center for Economic Research. was seen to increase.

The circular economy will begin to realize its full potential.

This year, the circular economy has gone mainstream as it has been on the agenda of the Davos and COP27 conferences, becoming the latest darling of the global fashion industry and being touted by many as a panacea for resource and climate challenges.

The hype is justified. A truly systemic change driven by circularity could transform our economy and environment. But the truth is that our world only cycles 8.6% of her. This means that over 90% of the material we extract is wasted, with only 8.6% returning to the economy.

Circularity may not have lived up to its potential this year, but 2023 will paint a different picture.

Next year, socio-economic and regulatory pressures mean businesses will have to think differently. How to design durable and repairable products that are built to last in the hands of multiple users; how to find value in what has traditionally been called waste; and new consumption models. leap towards.

Getting this right is key to accelerating the transition to a circular economy.

2023 promises to be another wild year. To navigate today’s volatility in a resilient way, organizations must focus not only on addressing short-term challenges, but also on seizing long-term growth opportunities.

The sign clearly points in one direction. The world is moving rapidly towards new operating models and the organization must leapfrog before his ESG train takes off.

If we can do this with full commitment, collaboration and transparency, the future will start looking brighter.

