LG Display Showcases Revolutionary OLED Technology at CES 2023





SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technology, today announced that at CES 2023, it will unveil futuristic display products that will transform everyday life.

LG Display will operate two booths at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). One in the North Hall (main booth) and one in the West Hall (automotive display).

The company’s main booth will take this opportunity to showcase industry-leading display technologies that make people’s lives more enjoyable under the theme of “Always On.” Meanwhile, LG Display will set up its first booth dedicated to next-generation automotive display innovations under the slogan ‘Advanced Mobility Lifestyle’. -From cutting-edge automotive displays to sound solutions.

LG Display is an order-to-order company by introducing small-medium sized OLED and automotive display solutions, including foldable OLED displays that break the boundaries of devices and offer extended utility that adapts to customers’ unique lifestyles. We are planning to expand our business.

The 17-inch Foldable OLED can be folded in half or unfolded to transform into a tablet or portable monitor, optimizing laptop use in a variety of environments. This revolutionary 17-inch Foldable OLED is almost completely crease-free when folded, allowing users to enjoy his one device in many different ways and shapes. The screen also features the company’s touchscreen solution that allows you to use the screen with a pen or your finger.

LG Display’s 8-inch 360-degree Foldable OLED is a breakthrough technology that allows users to choose different form factors according to their tasks, allowing the device to be folded in both directions for increased usage. . A modular structure that can withstand over 200,000 folds and a special folding mechanism minimize wrinkles in the folds.

The company is committed to expanding its automotive display business, which will be a strong growth engine in the future and a major contributor to its order-to-order business. LG Display is a revolutionary company featuring key proprietary technologies such as P-OLED and LTPS (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) LCD, larger and higher resolution displays, and innovations that enable more distinctive and practical designs. We will announce a wide range of automotive displays.

As the world’s largest automotive P-OLED, LG Display’s 34-inch P-OLED display features an ergonomic structure that allows drivers to clearly see the dashboard and navigation system at the same time. The company’s 12.8-inch control pad “Center Facia” will also be introduced at the booth.

The company’s LTPS LCD-based heads-up displays (HUDs) achieve up to 5,000 nits to meet driver needs while maintaining the highest image quality. Another innovation, his glasses-free 3D display panel utilizes cutting-edge eye-tracking technology to maximize his 3D effect on the display, giving you a level of visual satisfaction you’ve never experienced before. provided to those

The company will also showcase the Thin Actuator Sound Solution, a new technology designed to take the infotainment user experience to the next level. LG Display’s Film Exciter technology allows the device to vibrate through the display panel and interior materials for a richer, 3D immersive sound experience. This Thin Actuator Sound Solution won the CES® 2023 Innovation Award (in the Car Entertainment & Safety category) for its space efficiency, design innovation, sound experience innovation and environmental friendliness.

The passport-sized Thin Actuator Sound Solution (150mm x 90mm) is only 2.5mm thick (equivalent to two coins stacked on top of each other) and weighs only 40g, 70% lighter than traditional car speakers, 90% thinner.

Its compact size and innovative form factor allow it to be mounted in various parts of the vehicle, such as the headliner, pillars, dashboard and headrests, producing consistent sound quality throughout the cabin and giving everyone a sense of spatial sound. You can enjoy it. The speaker’s lighter weight also makes it more energy efficient and reduces carbon emissions, in addition to eliminating environmentally harmful materials such as neodymium, which are essential elements in most conventional speakers.

In the North Hall, LG Display will also unveil its 3rd generation OLED TV panel that achieves the highest image resolution ever by applying ‘metatechnology’.

LG Display will present a comprehensive OLED lineup, from the largest 97-inch OLED display, to 77, 65, 45, 42, and 27-inch OLED TV panels, and the ultra-compact 0.42-inch OLEDoS.

CES 2023 will also feature a new Movable OLED concept design that leverages the thin and light properties of this technology for future mobility, bringing greater utility to people’s unique lifestyles.

OLED Glow is a 27-inch OLED concept that not only has adjustable height and angle, but also comes with handy touch technology. Combining a retractable design frame with casters and a 48-inch OLED panel that boasts CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology that emits sound directly from the display without additional speakers, the BeFit Trolly combines functionality, mobility, convenience and Maximize your interior design.

LG Display will also showcase its gaming-optimized 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED displays. By applying special polarizers for gaming, the company’s gaming OLED boasts the fastest response time while enabling the highest level of performance and the sharpest image quality. In addition, LG Display’s breakthrough Bendable display technology allows gaming OLEDs to bend up to 800R, allowing enthusiast players to experience the perfect curve for any gaming genre.

Starting this month, the company will mass-produce gaming OLED panels that will be featured in premium gaming monitors from global technology companies such as LG Electronics, Asus and Corsair.

LG Display promotes positive consensus among global customers, innovates the company’s differentiated technological leadership, finds potential customers and promotes medium- to long-term business growth with various products will continue to be introduced.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is a global innovator in display technology, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a wide range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in South Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in South Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees worldwide. For news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media contact:

TaeHyun Tommy Jang, Global PR Team Assistant Manager Email: [email protected]

Jean Lee, Team Lead, Global PR Team Email: [email protected]

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-showcases-innovative-oled-technologies-at-ces-2023-301712044.html

Source LG Display

