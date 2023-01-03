Web Industries Appoints John S. Madej as New CEO





Web Industries has named industry veteran John S. Madej as its next Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed his CEO, Mark Pihl, who will become chairman of the company’s board of directors after his 47-year career, including his 34 years at Web Industries.

With over 700 employees worldwide, Web Industries is a flexible materials specialist serving customers in the aerospace, medical, home care, and industrial markets.

Madej joined Web Industries in March 2022 as President after 13 years at Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V) in COO and CFO positions.

Madej said: Our focus on building and maintaining trust has a strong history and emphasis at Web Industries. Taking advantage of this strength, we would like to build and nurture close cooperative relationships with our customers.

In recent years, the company has gained a lot of attention, including expanding global production capacity for diagnostic brands during the pandemic, developing highly engineered insulation for the world’s top aerospace agencies, and extruded products used in 5G broadband cables. I am involved in a project.

Mark Pihl says: I am very much looking forward to my new role and helping John execute on the company’s vision. His track record of success in multiple industries will be invaluable in moving Web Industries forward towards its growth goals. As an employee-owned company, John’s inspiring leadership and proven strategic skills were very attractive to us. All were very impressed with the progress. “

Prior to joining H&V, he spent 24 years with General Electric in the United States and Japan, where he served as President and CEO of Exatec LLC, a joint venture between GE and Bayer.

Madej added: Web Industries has a history of global growth in some of today’s most attractive market segments. Our employees are experienced, innovative and dedicated. We look forward to leveraging these benefits to improve our customers’ productivity, performance and profitability. At a time when supply his chain is severely challenged, Web Industries has all the right capabilities and expertise, and has a reputation for a high degree of collaboration with its partners.

