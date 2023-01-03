P2P technology ‘can provide a competitive edge in procurement’





David Doyle is CEO and co-founder of Foresttreet, an AI-driven SaaS tool that gives companies the tools to map, categorize, and analyze their markets, helping them find fast, innovative suppliers across geographies. allow identification.

What is the current state of P2P?

The procure-to-pay (P2P) landscape is currently quite challenging. Since 2020, a number of factors have reduced supply stability and rapidly increased the cost of products and services.

This is due to logistical disruptions such as rising fuel costs, closure of transportation routes, high inflation and production shifts due to the pandemic.

Firms with highly concentrated supply bases and a shortage of emergency suppliers may be even more vulnerable to these shocks.

At the same time, sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) are becoming top concerns for companies, and procurement teams are at the forefront.

According to the Net Zero Tracker, more than a third of the largest publicly traded companies now have net zero targets. And now many consumers prioritize his ESG concerns when making purchasing decisions.

The procurement team plays a key role here. First, improve supply chain logistics to reduce emissions and track his CO2 impact across purchases. Second, and perhaps most important, is their massive spending power.

Consumers want to know that companies are doing real work and ready to put money out of their mouths.

As a result of these two trends, supply chains are increasingly in the news and procurement functions are in the global spotlight and under more scrutiny than ever before.

What is driving P2P modernization?

One of the main drivers is the need to diversify the supply chain to ensure business resilience, and ensuring this diversification process reduces inefficiencies, unnecessary costs and complexity. is a difficult balance to keep from simply being added to the procurement process.

It’s also important to maintain momentum and not slow down the process at a point when rapid and reactive response is essential.

The combination of increased pressure from market shocks and the need to stay competitive while keeping pace at low cost is driving the modernization of the P2P process.

Technology is essential to achieving these outcomes and rapidly managing a diverse supply chain.

How can businesses gain a competitive advantage through P2P?

Technology has become essential to transforming every part of the P2P process, from managing spend to managing vendor relationships, tracking ESG goals, and automating manual administrative tasks.

Incorporating technology into the procurement process can accelerate strategy, improve the quality and accuracy of results, foster innovation and reduce supply risk.

Businesses should take advantage of these technological solutions. Otherwise, you risk being overtaken by your competitors. One specific example where technology can add significant value is vendor identification.

Applying AI technology to this process can reduce the utterly unrealistic search to minutes of computation time.

Intelligently filtering long lists of prospective suppliers to identify more innovative vendors, dramatically speed up procurement cycle times, and put companies in a stronger position to meet their ESG goals. Make sure you can negotiate.

What does the future of P2P look like in 2023?

Many of the trends currently driving the P2P market are unlikely to go away and will continue to guide P2P strategies well into 2023 and beyond. Persistent economic and supply uncertainty will put pressure on procurement teams to ensure a resilient and diverse supply base.

Technology is increasingly being used to meet these pressures. Procurement will become more predictive and vendor management more proactive.

ESG also continues to be an important consideration in the P2P process and will become even more pressing in the years to come. ESG credentials should be assessed centrally early in the procurement process, and continuous supplier monitoring is also required. This he is not a one-off task. ESG should be viewed as an ongoing and proactive process to track and hold suppliers accountable.

What P2P innovations are in the pipeline?

AI will seep deeper into P2P processes, and innovative new ways to apply this technology are likely to emerge.

There is already a strong demand for such technology among procurement teams. According to IDC research, AI is the software feature procurement teams are most likely to pay a premium for, and more companies can take advantage of this powerful technology to accelerate and improve all parts of AI. There is a nature. procurement process.

Autonomous procurement and augmented capabilities will continue as the focus shifts to technology that enables experts to use their unique insights to make better and faster decisions, rather than eliminating humans entirely through automation. Procurement differences can also be more pronounced.

This focus could also help facilitate the uptake of AI technologies if they are seen as augmenting rather than replacing human input and expertise.

We may also see more innovation in vendor selection.

With the availability of more powerful vendor discovery tools, large companies can try to partner with lesser-known suppliers that were previously difficult to find without third-party assistance.

What are the key trends in P2P over the next five years?

One of the current growing trends is towards SaaS tools with a new generation of user-driven procurement systems.

Over 70% of companies are investing in such technology. This is because companies recognize the power of being able to find this information in-house based on their own requirements and nuances without having to outsource it to an external team.

Another important trend is the power of analytics.

As quality data sources become available, analytics can become an increasingly important part of the procurement process. A data-driven approach enables companies to innovate, better understand market dynamics, and reduce uncertain decision-making.

But this analytics-driven approach should be embedded in the procurement process at all stages, rather than treated as an adjoining project.

Broader integration can also become increasingly important to enable different elements of a business to work together and communicate.

Sustainability won’t go away either, and many of the innovations we can expect in the coming years are likely to center around ESG goals.

