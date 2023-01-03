LG’s 2023 TVs promise better processing and increased brightness





The biggest news for LG smart TVs at CES so far is 70% better peak brightness for OLED models. Note that this number is relative to the “conventional his OLED” and doesn’t necessarily top the 30% increase claimed last year.

These brighter models will be the “3” series. B3 (his entry-level 4K with LG’s A7, Gen6 image processor in 55, 65 and 77 inch sizes). C3 Evo (his 4K model with LG’s A9, Gen6 image processor in 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inch sizes). The G3 Evo, his 4K model with the same processor as LG’s Zero Gap design, is available in 55, 675, 77, 83, and 97-inch sizes.

LG will also feature two 8K OLEDs, the 77-inch Z3 Evo Gallery and the 88-inch Z3 Signature. The Z3 model will be powered by LG’s A9, Gen6 processor.

Whatever the baseline, it’s welcome news when it comes to the impactful HDR (High Dynamic Range). Nearly pure black OLEDs don’t need as much peak brightness as LED-backlit LCD TVs to achieve the same effect. That said, greater contrast and more pronounced detail are never a bad thing.

LG’s OLED uses the company’s 4-subpixel WRGB (white, red, green, blue) continue to use the panel. Nonetheless, LG’s OLED remains more color-accurate in some respects than either of those sets, with noticeably better pure whites.

LG’s 2023 OLED EVO 4K Smart TV.

Some LG TVs include new user adjustment features such as a 6-step picture adjustment/setting wizard. The company is also one of the first companies to support Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR) for HDMI 2.1a. This is a variable refresh rate that is said to eliminate momentary black screens when switching between HDMI inputs.

LG has noted a firmware upgrade that gives mini LED TVs (including older models) the ability to display one million shades of gray, which is useful for very dark material such as Game of Thrones. General improvements to tonemapping and upscaling are also planned, including what the company calls 3D effects.

WebOS, LG’s TV operating system, also sees some improvements, including several new health-related apps, a new ultra-thin Smartcam webcam accessory, and the ability to buy from your TV.

The overall TV lineup remains as wide-ranging as in previous years, with several new models adding to the lower end of the spectrum.LG also offers lower-priced OLED TVs than its competitors. continue to Overall, though, we expect 2023 to be a year of incremental improvement for LG, although it’s notable given that LG has already made some of our favorite TVs. is good news.

