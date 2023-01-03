How to Fine-tune US Security Investments: Jordan Noone & Mandy Vaughn





America’s global leadership in private sector innovation may not be enough to keep America competitive and safe on a global scale.

Many of our closest competitors, such as China, are command economies. That means most of the major industries are publicly owned. All large companies are dual-use companies by default, serving both commercial and governmental purposes. All of these countries’ innovations can be leveraged for their national interests, making them more competitive in terms of national security.

In the United States, companies and their investors must make careful choices to enter the defense and aerospace market. That money, and the innovation that comes from it, is driven by the need to make a profit. Companies struggle to raise capital when high returns are not expected.

This is especially true for startups in the aerospace and defense sector, which are producing many of the innovative new features demanded by government agencies such as the Department of Defense. The economic volatility and challenges inherent to space and defense investors have historically forced investors to retreat into more profitable sectors, posing significant challenges to the nation’s strategic competitiveness and national security.

Industries that are vital to our country’s competitiveness are underfunded. The US national security sector misses the ability to integrate breakthrough innovations from these start-ups.

If America wants to meet the security challenges of the 21st century, it must change its approach to strategic investments in critical areas.

This is not just a Department of Defense issue. This is a government-wide problem.

investment incentives

Our country needs to find ways to encourage investors to engage with national security companies, funds and startups. We must encourage investment in areas that have historically been undercapitalized on a large scale to establish a sustainable pipeline of businesses that can bring new solutions to our defense system.

Coordinated investment and acquisition opportunities, especially to advance the space economy, are especially important during times of recession. This is how we can innovate faster than competitors who strategically manage their investor base.

Unfortunately, the US has a mixed track record for the role of investors themselves. We need to explore ways to work with private investors, untangle government contracting mechanisms, and guide private investor decisions in ways that create a continued demand for capital for specific industries. It should guide individual investor decisions towards sectors that are doing good for the country.

Unless U.S. corporations win the economic viability of national security investments, there is no way to compete with the command economy of strategic competitors.

There are several ways to direct private sector investors to national security and aerospace interests. For example, Small Business Investment Corporations (SBICs) offer more generous and better financing options than traditional lenders.

We were encouraged to see this model emulated in the defense sector through provisions of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

Related: BGOV Bill Summary: FY23 NDAA Agreement

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.), Jackie Rosen (D-Nevada), Chrissy Hoolahan (D-Pennsylvania), and Pat Fallon (Texas-R.) backed the first bill. , wanted a new Pentagon. A public-private partnership program to foster investment in innovative small businesses that develop advanced defense technologies critical to national security. Similar to SBIC, it proposes to provide investors with low-risk matching funds to encourage them to bring necessary and sustainable capital into defense markets.

Equally encouraging, the Department of Defense recently launched a new office for Strategic Capital. It aims to connect defense technology developers with sustainable sources of private capital to bridge the infamous valley of death between research and development and full-scale production.

Reporting directly to the Secretary of Defense, the office will help the national security community prioritize key technology areas and deepen investment in private companies in the early stages of development.

Properly executed, the office will provide promising commercial capabilities and emerging technologies to U.S. national security agencies in the long term, even if today’s procurement programs are unable to support the immediate financial needs of the companies involved. We can guarantee that.

To step up investment activity in critical sectors and remain safe and competitive during the geopolitical phase, the United States must rely on the private sector for the tools, security, and patient capital that does not seek short-term gains. Must provide.

Jordan Noon is Co-Founder and General Partner of Embedded Ventures, a next-generation venture capital firm investing in national security space startups, and Co-Founder of Relativity Space.

Mandy Vaughn is an Operating Partner at Embedded Ventures and CEO and Founder of GXO, Inc. GXO, Inc partners with new technology startups, investors and government agencies in the space industry.

