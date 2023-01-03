Will Apple launch AirPods Lite? Here’s what the report suggests





Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, is said to be working on AirPods Lite, a report suggests. The move could be made to compete with some competitors in the True Wireless Earbuds segment.

According to a 9To5Mac report, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said demand for AirPods is likely to decline by this year. Additionally, according to his industry sources, AirPods shipments could drop from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million units in 2023. Latest this year he will be bringing AirPods, the report adds.

Additionally, the report states that there are no details about the latest product from Apple at this time. However, Pu has hinted that Apple’s upcoming TWS device could be a low-cost device.

Nikkei reports that US-based Apple has reportedly asked suppliers to move production of some AirPods and Beats headphones to India. The move comes as iPhone makers gradually diversify production from China to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions caused by the country’s strict zero-COVID policy and tensions with the United States. Foxconn, the iPhone assembler, said he was gearing up to make Beats headphones in the country, and eventually he hopes to make AirPods as well, he said firsthand. person concerned said. The move would be a big win for New Delhi, which is looking to rise in the global supply chain.

According to the report, Luxshare Precision Industry and its affiliates are already producing AirPods in Vietnam and China and were also planning to help Apple make its popular wireless earbuds in India. However, Luxshare is more focused on his AirPods business in Vietnam for the time being and may lag behind competitors in starting meaningful production of his Apple products in India, said the official. said one of the

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/will-apple-launch-airpods-lite-here-s-what-report-suggests-11672736807584.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos