10 IT resolutions for 2023





The past year has been another big one for IT. The IT leader learned new lessons to implement her value-driven IT initiatives and establish a workplace culture that thrives against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. CIOs are looking to address these and other challenges in the year ahead, but they also have big plans for 2023.

These plans go beyond single technology initiatives and innovations. Instead, talk about your overarching goals for the coming year and the big-picture goals you want to achieve.

So what are they on deck to achieve? We asked some CIOs to share what they’re determined to do in 2023. Here’s their opinion:

1. To defend the mission (use Tech Lever)

CIO Justin Skinner’s 2023 goal is to support the company’s mission. It doesn’t matter what challenges or changes await. Skinner says that means focusing on innovation and using technologies like artificial intelligence to help SmileDirectClub provide its customers with the best possible experience.

“SmileDirectClub brings affordable care to the world and creates more access to healthcare. [orthodontic] service,” explains Skinner. “Inflation and the economy and the people affected by the pandemic have made me more passionate about our mission than ever before. , seeks to find ways to leverage technology to achieve strong performance and continue to deliver on its mission.”

2. Return to strategic IT

CIOs have risen in status as a result of COVID, as they are now able to rapidly drive large-scale digital initiatives and innovative technologies. But many said a good chunk of that work was done in response to the pandemic, and even long-planned projects were completed quickly just to keep operations going.

This has brought a lot of success, but staying in that reactionary mode no longer makes sense, nor will it lead to the best work ahead. So his Sameer Jaleel, associate CIO at Kent State University, says he’s returned to a more strategic mindset from a reactive mindset heading into the new year.

“During the pandemic, we were all in a less strategic, highly reactive mode as the unknown and unplanned were present. is no longer here, so we had to provide a remote experience and then went hybrid,” he says.

He cites one project in particular, explaining that it took the IT department just six weeks to develop a fully functional app, and the need to move a long-planned orientation event from in-person to remote. was. But as the world stabilizes and settles into post-pandemic conditions, Jaleel says he wants to return to strategic thinking.

“You can get back to driving things around mission and goals,” he says. “But you have to ask questions that you didn’t always have to ask during the pandemic. [For example,] In a way, everything was a mess during the pandemic, so things like cost were less of a concern. “

3. To become one with the business

Heading into 2023, Salesforce CIO Juan Perez hopes his IT organization will continue to “get closer to the business” and strive towards what he calls “business intimacy.” I’m in.

“In this day and age, business and IT need to be less separated. They have to become more and more the same,” he says. “And that intimacy allows IT to deliver more value, which means that IT participates in business performance rather than sits on the sidelines. Consider that you have.”

Perez acknowledges that CIOs have been eyeing this kind of IT-business merge for years, but all the while there have been ongoing coordination issues.

“CIOs have all come to recognize the importance of this business intimacy, but there is still some chasm between IT and the business,” he says. “But IT is at its best not only because the IT organization provides direction from the business, but because IT influences business strategy, is part of building the business roadmap, and is the business decision-maker. It’s time to be really seen as an advisor to Execution by Technology.”

4. Strengthen your cybersecurity

Another solution Perez put forward, cited by several CIOs, is the growing interest in cybersecurity.

The 2023 CIO and Technology Executive Survey by research firm Gartner, which examined data from 2,203 CIO respondents across 81 countries and all major industries, found cybersecurity to be a major focus next year. I was. 66% indicate they are increasing their investment in cyber and information security.

“The focus on cybersecurity is now more important, so how do CIOs [help create] How can cyber-resilient organizations become more proactive about observability within their systems and refine their own cybersecurity frameworks?” CIO, Insight Enterprises, an IT solutions and services provider Suma Nallapati asks:

CIOs say they are investing in next-generation tools for monitoring and observability, and detection and response. “And we work very hard to get management to understand security from a business perspective, not just a technical one,” he says.

5. Accelerate efficiency

In addition to cybersecurity, Nallapati is working on another big focus area. It’s operational efficiency.

“There are many uncertainties in the market in the current state of macroeconomics. We’re working on it, guys. We’re moving faster in a more agile way to focus on results,” Nallapati says.

She’s also turned to artificial intelligence and machine learning to achieve efficiencies, and like other CIOs today, she’s not just looking to cut costs (the IT department was tasked to do so in the previous Lean era), but rather use technology to do better with the same or less resources. “Cost reduction may be the result, but it’s not the only driver,” she says.

And for good reason. Gartner, in his CIO and Technology Executive Survey for 2023, found that CIOs expect their IT budget to increase by 5.1% on average in 2023. “The triple pressure of economic pressures, scarce and expensive talent, and ongoing supply challenges has increased the desire and urgency to realize time to value from digital investments.”

In announcing its findings, Gartner said, “CIOs’ future technology plans continue to focus on optimization rather than growth.”

6. Stay connected

In addition to using technology to enable and protect the company’s mission, Skinner said another of his professional resolutions for the next year is to help his company continue in a hybrid work environment. It says to stay connected even if

“I want to focus on how we build and maintain human connections in the workplace in this virtual environment,” he said, noting that video calls and the current crop of collaboration platforms are the way employees added that he discovered that while it helps to stay in touch, it doesn’t really. Recreate the co-worker interactions that occur naturally when people are in the same physical space.

Still, Skinner says he’s trying to build a sense of community by combining in-person and virtual events. He has conducted virtual events such as the “Key Moments” program, where IT staff come to Nashville headquarters to meet in person, and his 30-minute employee-led cooking sessions where everyone follows the same recipe. He’s considering experimenting with other such ideas, and is investigating whether his type of Metaverse experience can help recreate the camaraderie that comes from working with people on a regular basis. increase.

7. Turn IT into an orchestrator

Gartner researchers are driving the idea that CIOs must move IT from ownership to orchestration, and forward-thinking IT leaders are following suit.

According to Gartner, “To enable digital business acceleration, CIOs must embrace the benefits of decentralizing technology responsibilities and establish new technology models not just for IT organizations, but for the enterprise.” I’m explaining.

This is a top priority for Jaleel, Associate CIO at Kent State University.

He notes that, like many organizations, different business units—in this case, different universities, disciplines, and administrative departments—have unique needs and preferences for technology solutions. As a result, IT leaders are working to create governance, IT architectures, and integrations to deliver the technology solutions that each area requires, while ensuring that they work well together to provide users with a seamless experience. he says.

Jaleel said it was a work in progress, but said there was a commitment to “tie these systems together” and leverage new approaches such as technology and hyper-automation to get the job done. .

8. Focus on the employee experience

The digital employee experience (EX) has become a top IT priority. In fact, a recent Forrester Consulting survey of 537 global IT decision makers and influencers commissioned by VMware found that decision makers will spend between 10% and 25% of their IT budgets over the next three years on digital EX solutions. It turns out that you plan to assign to . Its investments reflect more than $500,000 annually.

Rebecca Gasser, CIO of Omnicom Health Group, cites a focus on the employee experience as the primary solution, and shows exactly that trend.

“My commitment to focus on the employee experience boils down to a few initiatives to continually improve our current technology to meet their needs,” she explained. increase. “My goal is to make it the best and easiest place to do great work, where technology is so easy to use that it is almost invisible to employees. This includes securing platforms and connecting them to reduce and/or eliminate repetitive swivel chairs for data entry. [providing] We provide the most efficient support when you need it. “

9. It also improves the customer (and partner) experience

Shafiq Rab, Chief Digital Officer, Systems CIO, and Executive Vice President of Tufts Medicine, has a 2023 conversation about experience. He cites improving the experience for consumers, employees and providers alike as a top priority for the coming year.

“The vision that drives much of our work in 2022 will be supported by technology that makes it easier to access and navigate services, provides tools to manage illness and minimize wait times. It was about setting up a seamless environment,” he says.

To support that vision, Rab’s IT organization created a new digital health ecosystem that included moving healthcare IT entirely to the cloud and standardizing workflows from six disparate systems to one on AWS. was launched.

“This has enabled us to provide patients with a personalized and connected care experience, providing a data-driven, modern clinical environment that reduces friction for providers,” he explains. . “As we head into 2023, we want to take advantage of these new capabilities and refine and adapt them based on what providers, consumers, and employees need across education, communities, home health, and virtual settings. We can now provide care where it is needed and become a part of consumers’ lives.”

10. Adopt more product-based IT delivery

Amir Arooni, executive vice president and CIO of Discover Financial Services, cites the 2023 goal as all-around improvement, speaking on behalf of many CIOs, who say they are seeking “improvements in speed, quality and craftsmanship.” says.

To do this, Arooni says organizations need to have all the right components in place, from the right technology capabilities, to enabling organizational structures, to employee training opportunities.

An advocate of continuous improvement, Arooni has moved his team from a project-based approach to a product-driven structure characterized by agile methodologies. This is a strategic shift many IT leaders are grappling with. He says the shift has enabled the team to deliver new products and enhancements more reliably and faster, while simplifying the way they work through technology optimization and extreme automation.

“Our product-centric way of working allows us to continue to empower a small, autonomous and highly skilled engineering team to deliver higher quality products and services to our customers faster, while also helping them We will further develop our technology and technical excellence.”

