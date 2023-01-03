Fortnite could return to iPhone in 2023





Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Fornite maker Epic Games, has suggested the game could return to the iOS platform in 2023.

On the last day of 2022, Sweeney posted a simple tweet, “Next year on iOS!”

He then responded to the tweet with an image showing a screenshot or mockup of the game, and saw a player (equipped with a Jellie skin, to be specific) looking up at the sky to see the New Year spelled out in fireworks. I got

There are, of course, different interpretations, but the obvious conclusion (and one drawn by most commenters) is that Fortnite, banned from iOS after legal turmoil with Apple starting in 2020, will be released by 2023. It means it will return to the platform in some form in 2019. Given the popularity of the game and the size of the iPhone user base, this is potentially huge and far-reaching news.

But how does this come about? Given the rift between the two companies, it seems unlikely that Apple will allow Epic’s developer account to be reinstated and the game back on his official App Store. However, it is understood that Apple plans to allow alternative app stores on iPhones when iOS 17 is released this year, and that Epic really wants to release its own store/app launcher. the income it generates.

Apple seems to do its best to make alternative app stores difficult and hard to use. But Epic has nothing to lose and can make huge profits.

Paradoxically, the seeming impending third-party app store on iOS could make Apple more likely to bring Fortnite back to the official store. If an iPhone owner plays his Fortnite, the company may explain why. Needless to say, when a massive game like Fortnite is available but restricted to third-party stores, more users may try to venture outside the walled garden. . This is the worst possible result as far as Apple is concerned.Fortnite, the official store (which will likely remain the destination of choice for the vast majority of users) is somehow satisfying on all fronts and a win-win for the company. Become Win.

Either way, if Fortnite is set to make a comeback on iOS, it would represent a surprising conclusion to a long-running snarky tale. It was one of the loudest voices complaining about monopoly governance. Among other things, it challenged the legitimacy of Cupertino’s 30% revenue cut and demanded that app developers be allowed to use alternative payment systems that bypass them. this. In fact, the developers unilaterally implemented their own payment system, which violated the store’s terms and conditions, causing Apple to remove the game and close Epic’s account.

At the time, many observers reasoned that Epic broke the rules on purpose to provoke a reaction, sided with Apple, and the judge in the company’s lawsuit sided with Cupertino on a 9 out of 10 count. (Apple called it a “swamp victory” and appealed against the only missing number.) But opinion has since changed a bit, and it’s been a commercial and political challenge for Apple to relax its rules. While various regions are beginning to allow alternative payment systems, in many cases revenue reductions have dropped as low as 15%. A plausible report on iOS 17’s alternative app store shows just how much the two have changed on their feet since they started feuding, and Apple hopes to find a way out of the conflict while saving money. It seems. face. If Sweeney can go a few months without tweeting anything rude, expect the relationship to melt in late 2023.

In the meantime, here’s how to play Fortnite on your iPhone despite the ban.

