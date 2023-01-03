Google vs CCI, legal news, ET LegalWorld





BY: Monica Befla

Late last week, Google challenged CCI’s ruling in the Android case before the National Court of Appeals for Corporate Law (NCLAT), seeking an immediate stay of judgment. The global tech giant has backed its case with testimony from start-ups that have raised concerns over the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling.

Competition watchdogs must examine the facts of each case and apply the law accordingly. The legal community believes that the tech giant is on the radar of various competition authorities and that foreign authorities’ decisions are compelling. His GR Bhatia, Partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices said:

Google’s android practices have been investigated by antitrust regulators in various jurisdictions, including Europe, South Korea, Japan and Turkey, but the CCI, among others, appears to be looking deeper into the European Commission’s (EC) decision. is.

On September 14, 2022, the General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg upheld in all relevant parts the EC’s landmark Google Android Decision of July 18, 2018 (Decision). The sweeping judgment corroborates the EC’s findings that Google LLC and its parent company Alphabet Inc. have abused market power in multiple markets over his seven-plus years.

The EC has found that Google has imposed a series of anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device manufacturers and mobile telecommunications network operators. This restriction is related to the licensing of the Android smart mobile OS, a service with which Google has more than 95% of its market share. A fine of €4.34 billion was imposed. This is the highest fine ever imposed on a single company for violating competition laws. On a similar note, last year on October 22, 2022, CCI fined Google Rs 1,338 crore for abusing its control.

In its appeal and stay petition, Google emphasized that the lawsuit against it was originally launched based on complaints by two researchers who worked in the office of the CCI Executive Director, which happened to be shortly after the accident. In the month of the press release issued by the EC regarding the penalties imposed on Google in the EU in relation to ORM, the investigation said that the investigation would harm Indian OEMs, developers or users. It was simply launched on the basis of this compliance, without evidence of its impact.

What Google is trying to emphasize here is that CCI’s acceptance of such complaints and launching an investigation based on complaints filed by its own employees is a violation of the principle of natural justice and an ideal. was also a case of conflict of interest. This is not the first time CCI has been accused of copying and pasting conclusions from decisions of foreign authorities,” said Salman Waris, a technical attorney and co-founder of Tech Legis Advocates & Solicitors.

He further added that CCI has previously been accused of using exact wording, which is what Google points out here.

CCI has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various antitrust regulators, including the European Commission (EC), the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, and the Japan Fair Trade Commission, to follow up with each other as long as investigations are conducted. tend to. Concerned.The fair trade regulator is also a member of the international competition network

Attorneys say it’s not fair to question the credibility of CCI’s decision. “CCI members come from various fields such as law, finance, economics, business and public finance, and have undergone training sessions at a global level, so it is not surprising that CCI is unable to make credible decisions. I can’t say,” he said Bhatia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://legal.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/google-vs-cci/96695617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos