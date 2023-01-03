With its expertise in electronics and software, Valeo will present at CES Las Vegas innovations that will equip all new forms of mobility and the infrastructure of tomorrow’s cities.





From January 3 to 8, 2023, Valeo will be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the major annual technology event in Las Vegas. The group presents innovations for safer and more sustainable mobility, all featuring mechatronics, electronics and software. At this year’s CES, Valeo will prove that it has become a global mobility player. Valeos technology is no longer just for cars, it can go beyond the automotive domain to equip all new forms of mobility by integrating products and technologies into infrastructure to create new services.

Electronics, software and artificial intelligence are integral to driver assistance and vehicle autonomy. They will account for his 30% of the car’s value in 2030 from 10% today. Among the many innovations on display at CES 2023, Valeo will exhibit pantomime for the first time in the world. Pantomime is a solution that uses algorithms to understand the movements of vulnerable road users such as cyclists. Automated vehicles will be able to predict the behavior of these road users to ensure safe and efficient navigation. Pantomimes are also able to understand and follow directions from authorities such as police officers.

Another innovation on display at CES, essential for automating vehicle vision and allowing visitors to try out its real-time recognition capabilities, is the third-generation LiDAR laser scanner SCALA 3 LiDAR. This new version of a key component of the sensor system enables vehicles to achieve Level 3 Conditional Driving Automation approval. The technology, unveiled in November 2021, has been decided by Stellantis that he will equip several models from various car brands from 2024. His third generation LiDAR, thanks to its laser beams, allows him to see what other technologies and the human eye cannot see from more than 150 meters away. It can identify objects left on unlit black asphalt roads that cannot be detected by cameras, radar, or drivers.

Valeo will also showcase a prototype demonstrating all its expertise in high-voltage electrification technology, as well as the comprehensive management of thermal systems that are critical to the performance of electric vehicles. The prototype will also be an opportunity to introduce visitors to Valeo’s fourth generation on-board charger. In addition to charging the battery, the charger also re-injects energy into the vehicle network, enabling future smart grids to be powered. The most powerful and compact version (his 40% increase in power density compared to the previous generation) is being developed for the US automaker. The prototype also features another innovation. Valeo’s Silicon Carbide Inverter improves efficiency by 5%.

Using the NVIDIA DRIVE Sim platform, Valeo also offers visitors a virtual experience in the field of lighting. Thanks to artificial intelligence software, visitors can optimize the vehicle’s style and function and visualize it accurately in real time. By combining style, function and materials, Valeo has developed an artificial intelligence system that defines and visualizes the overall design in real time. These state-of-the-art systems are accelerating the virtual development of lighting solutions. This means that prototypes can be built at the latest possible stage, thus reducing development costs for such solutions.

Valeo’s technology will also be used in the essential infrastructure of tomorrow’s smart cities. At his CES, the group is announcing an agreement with his ZutaCore to research and bring to market new methods for cooling data centers. The aim is to improve performance and reduce environmental impact. Data centers use increasingly powerful microprocessors, requiring more efficient thermal systems for cooling. Valeo has considerable expertise in high-performance thermal systems, especially for cooling automotive battery cells. I’m currently trying my hand at server thermal optimization. The solution being researched by his two partners on display at Valeo’s booth consumes up to one-fifth the energy of air-cooled solutions and five times the computing power of his for a given volume. You can unleash your power.

At CES, Valeo will also debut Smart Poles, an innovative concept enabled by French Tech. Developed with partners from Equans, GHM, Eclatec and Lacroix City, the Smart Pole will make mobility safer for all users (pedestrians, droids, automated shuttles, micromobility operators, etc.) in tomorrow’s cities. It is a package of sensors and technology (ultrasound). belt sensors, smart lighting including terrestrial projection, charging stations, composites, etc.), short-range motion detection, smart public space lighting, and safe pedestrian crossings in urban areas. Thanks to detection sensors, the Smart Pole can observe the environment in real time and let pedestrians know if it’s safe to cross. This innovation records the number of passing cars to provide real-time road traffic information, controls traffic lights to slow traffic flow (green wave), and makes it easier to manage parking spaces. It can bring new services to cities and communities.

