Google Pixel 7 Series Deals and Discounts: Buy Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Rs 31,999 Rs 59,999 via Flipkart





Google Pixel 7 series launched in India in October 2022. 49,999 instead of Rs. 59,999 with bank offers and discounts. After the deal ended, however, the smartphone retailed at its original price, though not without certain redemption perks. [ ]

Ecommerce giant Flipkart is now offering heavily discounted prices on its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro smartphones. Google Pixel 7 is available for less than Rs. 35k as some bank offers and exchange discounts are now available.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Deals and Discounts

Vanilla model of Google Pixel 7 series with original price of Rs. 59,999 are getting Rs. 5,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. The price is Rs. 54,9999. Also, there are exchange discounts and exchange bonuses up to Rs. Price reduced to 23,000 rupees. 31,999. That’s a great deal, right? You can get your deal by January 8th when the bank offer ends.

Once in Pro mode, the Google Pixel 7 Pro was originally priced at Rs. 84,999 has a similar trade, but here the exchange profit is up to Rs. 25,000 along with rupees. 5000 off bank offer with price reduced to Rs. 54,999.

Both smartphones are available in all three colors: Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass. However, redemption discounts + bonuses vary depending on your location. Enter your PIN on the Flipkart retail page to see redemption discounts available in your area.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Specs and Features

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have the same design and pretty similar specs. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The back of the phone has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP additional sensor. It has a Tensor G2 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has a 4335mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

The Pro model has a slightly larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The back of the smartphone has a triple camera with a main 50 MP, a telephoto 48 MP and an ultra-wide 12 MP. Running Android 13 right out of the box and with 23W fast charging, he packs a 5000mAh battery.

