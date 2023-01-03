Microsoft tells FTC it doesn’t know Call of Duty release date, budget, etc.





Microsoft may be celebrating that its Acquisition of Activision Blizzard was approved in Chile today, but like the FTC in the US, they still don’t have much to offer, as they seem determined to block the deal. I have a big enemy.

With so many legal documents flying around this controversy, it’s easy to get lost in them.

Matt Stoller pointed out (via The Verge) that there is a passage that calls for Microsoft to question all FTC claims about Call of Duty’s industry positioning and to back up its claims with sources.

Microsoft asserts that it lacks sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief as to the veracity of the claims regarding Call of Duty and industry perceptions of the initial release date of Call of Duty. Or for the truth of Activision’s claims regarding the resources and budgets it allocates to Call of Duty, including Call of Duty’s launch and typical release schedule, as well as the number of studios working on Call of Duty.

Yes you read that correctly. Microsoft even says they don’t know Call of Duty’s initial release date. This is what the FTC should cite. Along with procuring the series’ release schedule, the budget allocated for the game, and the number of studios working on the franchise.

Of course, this is very unlikely to be true. If you use Google, you can look up the original Call of Dutys release date (October 29, 2003), and anyone with a calendar can look up 20 years of Call of Duty release dates. We know, and may have learned things like the total number of studios and budgets allocated to these games when Microsoft itself surveyed Activision for acquisition.

Microsoft is only deliberately lobbying the FTC here. The FTC claims Call of Duty is a strong industry franchise, but Microsoft only assumed the methods presented were true, and sought more sources to back up those claims. Whether those claims are true, the literal release date, etc.

It’s unclear what Microsoft is trying to achieve by being so adversarial. It seems like the FTC is already gearing up for them, but he thinks one tactic is to make this as big of an issue as possible so that the FTC will eventually relent. This whole circus isn’t about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it’s about Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty, which has not yet been purchased by a specific entity such as the FTC, but will be indefinitely as a multiplatform release. I had to repeatedly vow to keep. , partly because Sony whispered in his ear that Microsoft can’t be trusted.

It’s unclear when or how this will end, but expect more nonsense to come.

