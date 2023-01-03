CES 2023: Dell’s ‘Concept NYX’ aims to transform living room gameplay (and how we connect at work)





It’s been exactly a year since we last saw Alienware’s concept NYX. This is one of Dell’s first exciting concepts to debut at CES 2022. In a nutshell, NYX aims to harness the power of edge computing to bring high-performance gaming to every screen in the home. That goal hasn’t changed, but in a demo just before CES 2023, the Dell team showed off some new ideas for NYX. , others may change the way they connect with each other in the world of work.

One controller to rule them all

NYX’s 2023 updates may not seem like much at first glance. Last year’s demo showed how NYX Home played games in front of his server’s TV. When I tried it back then, it used a handheld game controller that looked a lot like a console controller. But the evolution of the concept goes beyond just controlling the game.

First, Dell showed off a new prototype of a gaming controller that doubles as a remote control. In fact, the company’s Alienware brand was listed. Essentially, the NYX remote is a smart remote that automatically optimizes for the type of game you’re playing, or instantly recognizes who’s playing the game and moves you exactly where you left off. This is a lofty goal, but one that has the potential to be a literal game changer.

Alienware has also gone to great lengths to boil down a typical mouse and keyboard to the size of a typical console controller without losing too much functionality. In the controller prototype sample here and in the video above, a touch-based “Omnipad” replaces the traditional directional pad and allows for directional customization. A shift button behind the grip of the controller allows gamers to program more options and perform button combinations. A series of scroll bars in the middle act like a scroll wheel on a mouse. You can browse through menus, inventories, and in-game weapons.

Alienware is also experimenting with haptic feedback and self-adjusting variable resistance thumb sticks. The idea is that the controller gives as much or as little feedback as it wants. Plus, the intelligent touchpad lets you customize on the fly, so you don’t have to constantly navigate to settings menus. If you forget the changes you’ve made, you can enable intelligent, fully customizable on-screen controls to remember your remapped buttons.

All this with the goal of making the big-screen gaming experience as personal as possible to users, whether playing on a family TV or splitting the screen to play two separately streamed games at the same time. and However, Alienware’s second update takes Concept NYX’s intelligent edge ecosystem and is intended for non-gaming use.

Connect beyond reality

In the following demo, we used a spatial camera and AI to generate a simple avatar that we use to represent ourselves in the virtual meeting space. Once the avatars were created, they participated in simultaneous group meetings in various locations, in person, in VR, and on their desktop screens.

In VR, I was able to work in a virtual space, take notes and photos, and paste them onto a virtual whiteboard. The board was instantly shared with people working directly (who were actually observing this in another demo room at the same time). Field staff could also peek into his virtual office space from his whiteboard, and use a tablet and stylus to write and send notes directly into the virtual space.

Dell also incorporated desktop composition into this theoretical workspace as a stop between both realities. This desktop had a glasses-less 3D display that generated augmented reality objects that the desktop user could interact with.

Desktop users also joined the meeting, using special mice that allowed them to interact with the virtual space, and tablets that sat nearby and displayed notes from a shared whiteboard. One application allowed him to “explode his laptop” and play around with its virtual interiors, but that was just one example of his future uses.

advanced concept

It is clear that the concept NYX is still a broad concept and can be applied to various use cases. Whether the concept is economically viable, or whether the technology is mature enough for the general public to understand and use appropriately, remains to be determined. But Dell’s efforts look promising. We’re curious to see which of Dell’s grand ideas will seep into consumer and corporate catalogs in the future.

