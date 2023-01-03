Stalker 2 Gains Popularity, New Trailer, Pre-Orders Available, PC Specs Details





GSC Game World, developer of Stalker 2, has released a new trailer for the upcoming shooter, and the game is now available for pre-orders again (originally refunded in late 2022).

The trailer in question opens with a poignant reminder that the game was made in Ukraine, which you can see below. As part of the explanation, it once again promises a 2023 launch.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Come to Me Official Trailer.

In addition to this, there are also PC requirements for Stalker 2. These are:

minimum:

OS Version: Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Disk Space: 150 GB SSD

Recommended:

OS Version: Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Disk Space: 150 GB SSD

On the other hand, if you’d like to pre-order Stalker 2 yourself, visit the site now. GSC also has details on what comes with each edition of the game.

Pre-order the Digital Standard Edition of Stalker 2 and get the game, expanded Campfire content, exclusive weapon and armor skins, and the “Early Bird” multiplayer badge (adds multiplayer to the game for free) can do. updated after release). It also features Steam exclusive content including dynamic themes, animated avatars, and avatar frames. This will set you back £49.99.

Standard digital version of Stalker 2.

The Deluxe Digital Edition includes the game, the same bonuses as the Standard Edition, Steam exclusive content, a digital art book, the official Stalker 2 soundtrack, and additional side quests with a “unique story separate from the main quest” . , a new costume and 3 weapon skins for the single-player campaign, and 2 of his costumes and 3 of his weapon skins for the multiplayer experience. This edition costs £64.99.

Deluxe Digital Edition of Stalker 2.

Finally, on the digital side, we have the Ultimate Edition. Again, this version comes with the game and all the aforementioned digital bonuses. What makes this edition stand out is that it comes with more character and weapon skins, two story expansions, and a season pass that allows owners to get all post-release DLC. That’s it.All this costs £94.99

The ultimate digital version of Stalker 2.

In addition to digital sales, there are also four physical versions of the game that you can choose from.These are Standard, Limited, Collector’s and Ultimate.

The regular edition includes the same pre-order benefits as the regular digital edition, plus the Steel Book, a letter from the Stalker 2 developer, a souvenir Zone Permit, and a sticker pack.

Everything that comes with the standard (physical) version of Stalker 2.

The limited edition of the game adds a zone map, Stalker 2 poster, faction patch, military token, multi-tool keyring, and comes with all of the above.

Everything that comes with the limited edition release of Stalker 2.

Moving on to the Collector’s Edition, purchasers of this version will once again get all of the above, plus an additional art book and Stalker figure.

Everything included in the Stalker 2 Collector’s Edition.

Finally, there is the Ultimate Physical Edition of the game. In addition to the above, this version of the game also comes with an Artefact Container Ramp and a Stalker Backpack.

Everything included in the Ulitmate edition of Stalker 2 (Physical).

As already mentioned, there is no specific release date for Stalker 2 yet. However, recent rumors suggest it will be during his first six months of the year. When it arrives, it will be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC, as well as Game Pass.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/stalker-2-hype-ramps-up-new-trailer-pre-orders-available-and-pc-specs-detailed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos