Apple raises price for out-of-warranty battery replacement





Starting March 1st, Apple will increase the price of out-of-warranty battery service for iPhones, iPads, and Macs from $20 to $50.

For iPhone battery replacements, this change affects “all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14.” That means anyone with an iPhone X, 11, 12, or 13 can expect to pay at least $89 for service with Apple(Opens in a new window). Genius Bar locations, authorized distributors, or by mail on your smartphone. Older handsets (iPhone 5, SE, 6, 7, 8) are also affected.

iPad battery replacement price increases by $20 for all versions: Pro 12.9″ (5th Gen and earlier), Pro 11″ (3rd Gen and earlier), Pro 10.5″ and Pro 9.7″ (opens in new window). , iPad mini (6th generation and earlier), and iPad Air (5th generation and earlier). The only exceptions are the latest iPad Pro and entry-level iPads.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to get your Mac repaired, we encourage you to schedule a visit to the Genius Bar soon. This is in view of the battery service fee increase of $30 for all MacBook Air models and $50 for MacBook and MacBook Pro (opens in new window). .

There’s always been an alternative to Apple’s self-service repair shops, currently repairing iPhone 12, iPhone 13, 3rd generation iPhone SE, 2020 and 2021 MacBook Airs, and MacBook Pro models with the company’s M1 chip. But as 9to5Mac points out (Opens in a new window), it’s about the same cost as a professional repair, and they’ve also increased their prices in March. may occur.

Editor’s pick

In 2018, in the wake of the iPhone throttling scandal, Apple slashed the cost of battery replacement, making it affordable for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later for just $29. That figure, which climbed to $69/$79 in 2019, has remained stable until this latest change.

Has the myth about phone battery charging ruined Apple fans?

Sign up for the weekly Apple Brief and get the latest news, reviews, tips and more delivered straight to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/apple-to-increase-out-of-warranty-battery-replacement-costs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos