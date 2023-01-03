Kohler unveiled a surprisingly affordable aromatherapy system at CES.





CES news is pouring in from the annual Las Vegas event, with smart bath and kitchen maker Kohler unveiling a bathroom designed to turn your morning or evening routine into a makeshift spa experience on Tuesday. launched several products for With several announcements at this year’s show, Kohler will bring home an aromatherapy experience to his shower, pampering with calming scents and other healthy skin treatments.

Another theme that popped up in Kohler’s 2023 lineup wasn’t eco-friendly. For example, the signature Kohler Anthem Smart Shower Control offers improved output customization for up to 6 spouts for smarter water conservation and lower monthly utility bills.

Below are Kohler’s notable announcements at CES 2023.

Sprig Shower Aromatherapy System Brings Spa Into Your Bathroom

Kohler’s Sprig Shower Pod System infuses your shower spray with both essential oils and hyaluronic acid.

Kohler

Home shower aromatherapy is booming, and Kohler has begun collaborating with Sprig to attach to shower heads and infuse oils and other skin benefits into the water via pressed pods. developed the system. This system only works with his six scented sprig pods, including lavender and eucalyptus. The pods also contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which is found in beauty products and known to improve skin health.

Selling at a surprisingly affordable $119 (plus the cost of the pod), the Kohler Fixture is designed to fit Kohler showerheads, but can also be attached to most other showerheads, so No need to install a whole new shower. A system to benefit from the Kohler x Sprig collaboration.

Numi 2.0 smart toilets now available at more ‘affordable’ prices

Kohler’s Numi 2.0 smart toilet got a price drop at this year’s CES.

Kohler

If a new porcelain throne calls for about $8,000, Kohler revealed the Numi 2.0 toilet with an updated design and a (slightly) more affordable price for CES 2023. Heated seat (ahhh), hands-free flash, built-in bidet, and self-closing lid. With Numi, you’ll never have to touch the toilet again.

Unveiling the Stillness Spa Bath

2023 will mark the first time that Kohler will be showcasing its luxurious Stillness Bus directly at CES.

Kohler

Kohler debuted the Stillness Spa Bath at CES last year, but this year’s convention will be the first time it’s actually on display. The bath sets the mood with a combination of essential oils and a fog that covers the surface with LED lights. The Stillness Infinity Bath model fills with water from the bottom and deliberately spills over the sides into a built-in reservoir, creating a soothing gurgling sound as you soak in the rest of your immersive spa bath experience.

Anthem Digital Shower Control Gets Eco-Friendly Update

The Kohler Anthem has received several eco-friendly upgrades, including better monitoring and variable control to save water in the shower.

Kohler

Kohler’s digital integrated shower controls aren’t new, but they’ve made some improvements over last year’s model for even more customization. With Anthem ($420) installed, you can now control the temperature, volume and strength of up to 6 spouts in a single shower. This also includes body sprays that target the midsection of the body.

The shower experience gets an eco-friendliness upgrade thanks to a variable eco-spray that monitors output and can be switched to conserve water. You can turn it into droplets and reduce your total water usage while maintaining perfect atomization. The signature Kohler waterfall showerhead has also changed from round to oval to waste less water.

