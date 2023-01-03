Alienware Announces Thinnest x14, Most Powerful m18 Gaming Laptop





At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, gaming PC maker Alienware unveiled four new gaming laptops, including the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop and the most powerful gaming laptop ever with a huge 18-inch display. Surprised us with a laptop. All new models feature next-generation chips from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia and were developed using the latest version of the company’s Legend design framework.

The Legend 3.0 has a slightly redesigned design, with a flatter back for easier portability and an updated nose for easier opening. They all feature new foot designs that improve cooling and comfort when used in your lap. Equipped with thermal materials for camera, CPU and GPU for optimized heat dissipation.

Stadium lighting around the rear of the x14 now uses micro LEDs for a smoother lighting effect.

The 2nd Gen Alienware x14 is the smallest and thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world, Alienware said in the announcement. The display has a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a P3 color gamut of 100%.

The Alienware x14 will be available this winter starting at $1,799. Availability and pricing in the UK and Australia have not been announced, but the US price translates to around 1,490 and AU$2,635.

A 16-inch version of the Alienware x16 is also available for those who need more power and screen real estate but want a slimmer package. It’s slated to start at $2,149, but only high-end configurations will be available starting at his $3,099 at launch.

If you want to go even bigger, Alienware has announced the all-new m18. An impressive 18-inch laptop that can be loaded with a choice of Intel or AMD processors and Nvidia or Radeon graphics. To keep the components cool, Alienware used seven heatpipes and his four fans while maintaining the same body thickness as last year’s m17.

The m18 is about the same size as the older 17-inch gaming laptops, but with 14% more screen real estate.

The m18 has a full-size keyboard and number pad with optional Cherry MX mechanical keys, plus dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, potentially with up to 9 TB of total storage. . Alienware offers either a 165Hz 2560×1600 resolution display or a 480Hz 1920×1200 resolution display.

Again, Alienware will only be available in high-end configurations at launch, with prices starting at $2,800. Entry-level m18 models start at $2,099. And like the x14, you can choose the smaller 16-inch m16 with many of the same features, ergonomics and design qualities of the m18. Prices for the m16 at launch start at $2,599, but we expect lower-end configurations to start at around $1,899 later this year.

