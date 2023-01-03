Kohler Demonstrates Kitchen and Bath Category Leadership at CES 2023





Kohler Co., founded in 1873, is a market first by unveiling its line of smart products to be showcased at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Celebrating 150 years of delivering innovation. A leader in kitchens, baths, energy systems and hospitality, the company is designed to help people improve their health at home while leveraging technology to provide smart water supply and management in their everyday lives. Announce products and services.

Creating a better experience for people by improving the performance and efficiency of water supply is a competitive advantage for Kohler. The Kohler CES booth (#5921) will specifically highlight the following product innovations:

Anthem Smart Showering Valves and Controls simultaneously provide different temperature, pressure and spray settings for each water outlet at the push of a button. Simultaneously rinsing with hot and cold water provides hydrotherapy benefits for a spa-like experience at home. Anthem’s digital smart shower system helps you keep track of your consumption by controlling up to six water spouts and displaying how much water you’ve used after each shower. Statement VES (Variable Eco-Spray) showerheads and hand showers use up to 40% less water than regular 2.5gpm showerheads. Statement VES low-flow spray is optimized for strong rinsing coverage while maintaining warmth for the needs of two primary shower experiences. The Statement collection includes Kohler’s Katalyst air induction technology, which injects air into the droplets making them feel bigger and retains heat longer for a more luxurious immersion while using less water. It will come true. Statement showerheads are compatible with existing pipes and can be easily upgraded. Powered by Phyn, the H2Wise smart water monitoring system monitors and tracks all household water usage, alerts users to leaks, and provides pre-freeze warnings. H2Wise+ features remote shut-off in case of catastrophic leaks. New pipe freeze mitigation smart feature, coming in Q2 2023, detects if pipes start to freeze and temporarily relieves pressure on KOHLER Konnect water fixtures to minimize potential damage to do so. The Eir Smart Toilet offers convenient features such as heated seats that meet EPA’s WaterSense standards, personal cleansing, auto-open lid, dual flush, and smart auto-flush functionality. A sleek design and multiple finish options expand the range of Kohler’s smart toilet portfolio. Sprig is Kohler’s new lifestyle brand, consisting of a sophisticated shower infusion system with natural shower infusion pods, versatile body and linen mists, and premium bath bombs that bring comfort through aromatherapy. The Sprig Infusion System can be easily retrofitted to existing showers to diffuse aromatherapy into the water. This allows people to easily elevate their daily routines into moments of escape and increase their sense of well-being. Kohler’s Alo tiles by ANN SACKS, made from 50-70% recycled glass from discarded TVs and screens from his PC, will be on display at CES.

As a 2023 CES Innovation Award winner, Kohler’s Stillness Infinity Experience Bath debuted onsite this year, allowing attendees to see, smell, and smell a multi-sensory smart bathing experience that transforms the bathroom into a sanctuary for relaxation and relaxation. can be smelled, heard and felt. comfortable.

Kohler introduces Remote Diagnostics to provide the highest level of customer care for product troubleshooting using the KOHLER Konnect mobile app. It offers instant feedback on device status, step-by-step instructions for diagnosing and resolving issues, or the ability to transfer data and connect directly with a customer service representative for personalized support. Remote diagnostics is available now on the 2022 CES Innovation Award winner Anthem smart shower and PerfectFill smart bath filler, and will be an option for future KOHLER Konnect-enabled products.

About Kohler

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies with more than 40,000 employees. With over 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacturing of kitchen and bath products. Gorgeous cabinets, tiles and lighting. Engines, generators and clean energy solutions. He is also the owner/operator of two destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin and his Golf Resorts in Kohler, Wisconsin and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler’s Whistling Straits Golf Course has hosted the 43rd Annual Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions that address pressing issues such as clean water and sanitation for underserved communities around the world to improve the quality of life for current and future generations. I’m here. For more information, visit kohlercompany.com.

Believe in a Better: Better Planet, Better Communities, Better Lives

Believing in the Better is Kohler’s sustainability and social impact strategy, founded on the company’s operating philosophy of always doing what’s best for the planet, people, communities, and business. Believing in better has his three pillars: Better Planet, Better Community and Better Life. Through each of these pillars, Kohler is committed to developing products and programs that have a meaningful impact not only on its business, but on the communities it serves and the lives of those who use its products.

