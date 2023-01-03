GE Lighting promises significant support at CES 2023, but not all





GE Lighting has made a habit of announcing new smart home products at CES, and 2023 will be no exception. On Tuesday at the Tech Showcase in Las Vegas, the Savant-owned company unveiled his new Cync smart lights with an eye on home entertainment. Meanwhile, the brand has hinted at upcoming integrations with Schlage smart locks, as well as Matter support for some of his Cync products, but not all.

Built from last year’s multi-color indoor and outdoor string lights, Cync’s latest additions to the lineup include flat disk-shaped “smart wafer” downlights that can be bent into decorative shapes. Includes multi-colored “neon rope” lights. Used like a traditional string light. Hexagonal wall panels similar to those offered by Nanoleaf are also under development. New standard-shaped smart bulbs and floodlights are also emerging, which can also emit multiple colors at once. This is a neat trick you don’t often see in smart lighting.

The Sync Dynamic Effects smart bulb is a Wi-Fi smart bulb that can emit multiple colors at once. Scheduled for March 2023.

GE Lighting

Featuring animated, color-changing presets and the ability to synchronize lighting changes with music being played, these products are branded as the Dynamic Effects entry into the GE Lighting lineup and will be available in March of this year. It will hit stores with prices ranging from $20 to $200.

Kara Perdue, Vice President of Product Management at GE Lighting, said:

As for compatibility, GE Lighting’s Cync lineup boasts support for voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The brand also hinted at an upcoming integration with Schlage that will allow users to create lighting automations in her Cync app. Schlage Encode or Encode Plus Wi-Fi Deadbolt. GE Lighting told CNET:

However, Siri is excluded as this bulb does not support Apple HomeKit. GE Lighting plans to address this issue this year by adding support for Matter, a new universal smart home standard that supports Alexa, Google and Apple all at once.

That said, GE Lighting says Matter support will initially only be available on select new devices in the Cync lineup, specifically new versions of the Cync Direct Connect smart bulbs and smart plugs. .

Now Playing: Watch This: The Matter Smart Home Platform Could Help Your Device Play…

12:10

“Following our participation in CSA’s Matter Working Group, the Cync Full-Color Direct Connect Smart Bulbs and Cync Indoor Smart Plugs will be the first products to transition to Matter-compatible versions, with more products expected to be upgraded soon after. ‘ read the GE Lighting announcement. “These Matter-compatible products will replace previous versions once they hit stores. Previously manufactured Cync products are not scheduled to receive retroactive Matter updates at this time.”

That means the existing Cync product is probably useless for Matter. This could portend the standard problem that existing smart home users expect a simple software update to include gadgets they’ve already purchased. At least in the Cync lineup, that doesn’t seem to be an option. Meanwhile, no mention has yet been made of Matter support for the new Dynamic Effects product, but as a newly-made device it will almost certainly join the standard by the end of the year.

