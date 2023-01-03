Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 40-series mobile GPUs, and everything else announced at CES





Nvidia delivered the first of its notable CES livestream announcements on Tuesday (a day before the launch date of the major marathon), revealing the expected GeForce 40-series mobile GPUs and the long-rumored RTX 4070 Ti desktop GPU. announced the news. One notable surprise is the new GeForce Now Ultimate tier, which AT&T has already been promoting for free for six months. The company also provided some updates on robotics, co-design, and commercial tools for cars.

RTX 40 Series Mobile Graphics

Nvidia unveils complete line of mobile GPUs, from RTX 4050 (for barely-cheap discrete graphics) to RTX 4060 and 4070 (for mainstream or thin and light gaming and graphics laptops) to top-end RTX 4080 Did. and 4090.

Thanks to the Ada Lovelace architecture, new mobile chips are significantly more power efficient. This means a new generation of Nvidia’s Max-Q power management technology. Drop into a low-power memory state, such as on-the-fly. In my experience with the 4080 and 4090, I found his DLSS to be a significant improvement over the previous generation. And last but not least is the adoption of Advanced Optimus. This is his Nvidia design that allows the GPU to be on the same bus as the CPU. This allows you to use his G-Sync on the built-in display and switch to integrated graphics to save power. No system reboot. (My soul dies a little more each time the word “MUX switch” is used.)

Non-gaming 14-inch laptops like the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14 and the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 with RTX 4070, 4060 or 4050 mobile chips are highlighted, starting at $999 in late February. Gaming laptops such as the Alienware x16 with RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 will ship in early February with prices starting at his $2,000.

Desktop GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia first announced the 12GB card as the low-end RTX 4080, but people have pointed out that its specs don’t really match what’s expected of an xx80-class GPU, leading Nvidia to ‘unlaunch’ the card. Did. It will then reincarnate as the RTX 4070 Ti and on January 5th he will ship starting at $800.

What seems particularly interesting is that despite the rendering of Nvidia’s generic cards, GPUs at this tier don’t seem to have the usual Nvidia-branded Founders Edition versions. That means there is no guarantee that a physical card will be available at that entry-level price. You can always expect the Nvidia Founders Edition to be one model that stays true to its announced price. Even if they tended to run out of stock and stayed that way.

Stay tuned for my review!

Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate

Nvidia has also upgraded the backend cloud servers for its cloud gaming services from RTX 3080-class models to RTX 4080-class GPUs. This means that the top option for cloud gaming services will also be upgraded. By going with ‘Ultimate’, Nvidia won’t have to rebrand with every upgrade like it did with its previous ‘RTX 3080’ membership.

For the same $20/month, you get the same perks, but better card performance. This translates from 120 fps to effectively 240 frames per second (not sure of the details). Current RTX 3080 subscribers will be automatically migrated to the new plan when it becomes available. As always, it will be rolled out in phases across different regions.

If you have Nvidia Drive technology, you can also get GeForce Now as part of your car’s entertainment system. All you need is a way to create routes based on cell signal quality and prevent disruptions.

creator tools

Two notable software tools running on RTX GPUs have joined the family. Nvidia Broadcast gets beta eye contact effect. Faking eye contact in video conferencing and presentations is a new big problem that I hate (also in Windows). I’ve never seen an implementation that doesn’t get in the way. I believe at least one of the presenters in the stream was using it. But maybe it’s just me.

Another big potential feature is RTX Video Super Resolution, designed to improve video streaming in Chrome and Edge. Improve the appearance of 1080p videos on high resolution screens with AI upscaling and artifact reduction. It runs on RTX 30-series and 40-series GPUs.

Also, Nvidia’s Canvas generative AI sketching tool that works on any RTX GPU will be in beta this quarter.

Nvidia also provided updates on robotics and automotive development technology. Includes new features for the Isaac Sim environment, including the ability to model multiple human and robot arrays (for AI training). CES isn’t the big show for these backend technologies. That’s the extent of his GTC and GDC conferences focused on Nvidia designers and developers. So most of the news was about partnerships and feature updates going into Early Access. If that’s what keeps your boat afloat, you can get all the details on Nvidia’s site.

