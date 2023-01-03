Gizmo Watch 3: What Parents Need to Know





Gizmos have been upgraded. In January, Verizon released his Gizmo Watch 3. A smartwatch for kids with new features that make parenting a little easier. At the top of the list of updates are more GPS tracking options, longer battery life, and double his number of approved contacts each child can use.

Of course, no matter how good the technology is, it won’t work if the kids can’t get in. That’s why the Gizmo Watch 3 has features that kids will love, like a front-facing camera that can record videos and take pictures to share, and the ability to pair the Gizmo Watch 3 with his Bluetooth earbuds, just like the big kids do. Also includes upgrades.

You can still find everything that makes GizmoWatch great. Parents can continue to use this watch to help their children keep track of chores and to-do lists. Your child can continue to use the built-in activity girlfriend tracker and interactive games to reach their daily step goal. And, of course, watches are the best way to give kids a little independence while teaching them how to check in with you along the way.

So what’s new in Gizmo Watch 3?

Double the number of approved contacts your child can connect with. In previous versions of her GizmoWatch, parents could authorize up to 10 phone numbers, including the primary parent, for their child to text her or call her. Gizmo Watch 3 allows you to register up to 20 people, including your primary guardian.

You can set more safe zones. GPS tracking and monitoring is one of the main reasons parents buy their child her GizmoWatch. Gizmo Watch 3 allows parents to set multiple safe zones and receive notifications when their child moves from one place to another, such as going from school to a friend’s house.

Kids can make video calls with the front camera. A new front-facing camera lets your child make video calls, take pictures, and record video messages that can be shared with trusted contacts.

longer battery life. The Gizmo Watch 3 has a new processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, which gives you 80% more talk time and 20% more standby time.

Easily add Gizmo Watch 3 companions. If your child and friend both have her Gizmo Watch 3, each can send a quick message to get their approval to become companions who can message, call, and chat with each other. You can submit your request.

More customization options. Choose from several new watch face designs, including two new options that change with the season and time of day.

Bluetooth connection to earbuds. A new Bluetooth connection makes it easy to pair the watch with wireless earbuds or headphones.

other games. With the new GizmoWatch, kids can play Tic Tac Toe, Gizmo Says and Puzzles.

How the Gizmo Watch 3 measures

