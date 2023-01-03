Samsung made a big horn gaming monitor that could be wider than your desk





CES is when gaming monitor companies bring out the big guns. Few things are bigger than the new 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, a curved DisplayHDR 1000 model. Teased by AMD as the first monitor announced with DisplayPort 2.1 support during the launch of his RX 7000 series GPUs in November, the Neo G9 features a resolution of 7,680×2,160 pixels. Despite not being full 8K (32:9 aspect ratio), the high resolution and HDR and fast 240Hz refresh rate make high bandwidth DP 2.1 essential.

However, there is still some gap between this level of resolution and GPU performance. At the moment the only GPU that can handle it with all the frills is probably his Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 but Nvidia hasn’t leveled up to his DP 2.1 (HDMI 2.1 can support it but 60Hz only). AMD’s RX 7900 XTX has he DP2.1 connectivity, but it may not be up to that level or under limited circumstances.

It’s expected to ship later this year, but we don’t know how much this bad boy will cost.

The 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) isn’t the company’s first Quantum Dot OLED monitor announcement. At IFA in August, it announced a 34-inch G8 model similar to the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, which was supposed to ship by the end of 2022, but it shipped “immediately.”

In addition to the QD-OLED panel, the G9 has a resolution of 5,120×1440 pixels (basically 1440p at a 32:9 ratio), but with higher pixel density than the usual 21:9 3,440×1,440 and DisplayHDR True Black. . 400 certified. It also has a faster refresh rate than the Alienware 240Hz and incorporates Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud gaming. Samsung opted for mini DisplayPort instead of full-size DisplayPort in this model, adding HDMI and USB-C with 65 watts of power delivery.

Samsung plans to ship it later this year, but has yet to give a price.

Given that 43-inch monitors have reached the norm, the flat Odyssey Neo G7 is a little more sophisticated than its predecessors, making it a hybrid of gaming, slash, and entertainment. The 144Hz Quantum Dot, DisplayHDR 600 compliant monitor has integrated stereo speakers and comes with a remote control and all the streaming and gaming apps that Samsung’s hub can include.

It is expected to ship in the US by the end of March, and the price has yet to be determined.

