iPhone battery replacement costs are skyrocketing. Here’s what you should know:





Replacing your old iPhone battery will cost you more.

According to a message on Apple’s support page, Apple plans to increase the cost of battery replacement for iPhones older than the iPhone 14 by $20.

Current pricing to replace an out-of-warranty iPhone battery is valid through February. Apple says the price increases will go into effect in March.

The update to Apple’s support page was first reported by tech site 9to5Mac.

How much does it cost to replace an iPhone battery?

As of Tuesday, Apple is charging $49 for a battery replacement for iPhone 8 and earlier models, returning to the iPhone 5. For iPhone X to iPhone 13 models, Apple charges $69 for battery replacement.

The price increase does not affect iPhone 14 models. Apple charges $99 for battery replacement in newer out-of-warranty iPhones. iPhone owners who subscribe to the company’s AppleCare+ extended warranty will get a free battery replacement if the device’s battery falls below 80% of its original capacity, he said.

When will the price increase take effect?

Apple has announced that starting March 1st, the cost of battery replacement for iPhone 13 and earlier models will increase by $20.

How do I replace the battery in my iPhone?

Apple offers several options for iPhone owners who want an upgraded battery. Consumers can make an appointment at an Apple Store or authorized service provider and mail the device to have the battery replaced, or have the service provider come to their home or office for repairs.

When should I replace my iPhone battery?

When your iPhone’s capacity drops below 80% of its maximum capacity, it’s usually time to upgrade your battery.[設定],[バッテリーの状態]You can check the battery status by going to .

In addition to charging your phone often, when your battery starts to degrade, your phone may run slower than usual. For example, apps may take a long time to open, or frame rates may drop when scrolling.

