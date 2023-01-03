Next Generation Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard Features Apple’s MagSafe for Universal Compatibility





The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) today announced that it will incorporate Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging feature into its next generation Qi charging technology. Qi2 is a new unified wireless charging standard built on the “MagSafe” charging technology provided by Apple.

The Qi2 incorporates Magnetic Power Profile. That means future devices that adopt Qi2 will use the same “MagSafe” magnetic technology available in “MagSafe” devices made for iPhone 12 and later.

According to WPC, Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile allows phones and other battery-powered mobile products to perfectly match their chargers for better energy efficiency and faster charging. Qi2 enables new accessories that cannot be charged using existing flat-to-flat devices.

Faster charging will be available for some devices, and the updated standard also “paves the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds.”

The Qi2 standard is coming later this year and will replace the current Qi standard. Qi2 smartphones and chargers are expected to be available from the 2023 holiday season.

