CES 2023: OtterBox Announces OtterGrip Symmetry Series iPhone Cases





otter box

OtterBox announced Tuesday its latest iPhone cases, the OtterGrip Symmetry series for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 ahead of CES 2023. OtterBox’s Symmetry cases are known to be slimmer than their more rugged Defender cases. while providing an extra layer of protection.

With the OtterGrip version of the Symmetry series, OtterBox stays true to its Symmetry style while adding a useful tool: a grip embedded in the case itself.

Just like how a pop socket works, pull it out, slide a few fingers into the grip, and push it back when you’re done. The grip allows him to rotate 360 ​​degrees, so it is never locked into a particular position. direction.

The OtterGrip Symmetry Series case launches next month for $60 and comes in multiple colors and patterns. This case was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree. (Read more about the game-changing tech at CES 2023 here.)

Image: Otterbox

which is the best? OtterBox has spent time making sure his grip doesn’t interfere with his MagSafe technology from Apple. That means you can attach his MagSafe accessories, including chargers, to the case and not interfere.

The pop-out grip isn’t strong enough to double as a stand, but OtterBox has a solution for that too. OtterBox Post Up for MagSafe. This $25 accessory attaches to the back of the MagSafe iPhone and acts as a kickstand to prop up the phone for Netflix binge sessions or FaceTime calls.

