Intel’s 13th Generation Lineup: 5 Things You Can Expect From Your Next Laptop





Welcome to CES. Intel regularly releases tons of new processors. Periodically, we also see some important feature upgrades. It’s been one of those low-key years, and after digging into the details surrounding all 40+ new choices, we’ve concluded that Intel’s latest 13th Gen announcement can pretty much boil down to five key takeaways. .

Few Laptop CPUs Promise Big Speed ​​Boosts

This is the Core i9-13980HX, i9-13950HX, i9-13900HX and i7-13850HX (premium CPUs for gaming and CPU-intensive graphics (rendering, etc.) with 2x more efficient cores (E core). It supports up to 24 cores in total and supports faster DDR5 memory than the 12th generation products. The rest are just tweaks and optimizations that slowly increase clock speeds and battery life. For Chromebooks, the Core i3 N-series will be updated to the latest hybrid P-core/E-core architecture. That means even his high-end Chromebooks may see a noticeable performance boost.

Overclocking that was previously only possible with HK versions is now possible with any HX processor. All SKUs shown support CPU, GPU, and memory overclocking. Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics are also available with new Endurance Gaming settings aimed at extending battery life while gaming. It takes advantage of Intel’s XeSS upscaling and caps frame rates to 30 fps for desperate gaming needs.

The company has highlighted common suspect laptops including Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Asus and Razer as partners for its 13th generation HX series laptops.

A quick jump to 13th generation based products could be seen

New laptop CPUs and supporting chipsets can usually be plugged directly into existing motherboards and have the same power and cooling requirements. Manufacturing changeovers are always faster when companies do not have to redesign their hardware significantly.

Toddling Intel Desktops

Intel launched its flagship 13th Generation Desktop CPUs in September, leaving mainstream low-power (for all-in-ones and other compact desktops) and cheap chips for CES as usual. They too tend to be variations on last year’s theme, so they’re less interesting. One bright spot is that Intel is introducing his Bluetooth LE audio to desktops via motherboards that use Killer Wireless modules.

Evo expands beyond Intel graphics

Intel’s Evo program is a marketing implementation for laptops that meet certain criteria, highlighting all the great things you get when you put Intel on them. These types of programs (AMD Advantage is a separate program) typically require laptops to include all the latest and greatest hardware manufactured by sponsoring companies. So it’s worth noting that Intel can now certify laptops with third-party discrete graphics (i.e. Nvidia and AMD) in addition to their own Arc graphics. Also note the following: I don’t remember any laptops announced at CES that incorporated Intel Arc discrete graphics that we heard about before the show.

Rollout of previously announced features begins

Next-generation Thunderbolt 4, which supports DisplayPort 2.1 and 20Gbps USB data transfer, will be available for laptop processors, but unfortunately not for desktop versions. Other features include Intel’s Unison. It allows your iPhone or Android device to send and receive texts, view and transfer photos, videos, files and more on your PC or laptop. We also see Evo-enabled programs extend to Bluetooth mice, keyboards, Wi-Fi access points, and Intel adding Bluetooth LE audio (to make headphones work better and consume less battery) to the Killer Wireless module. You can Some laptops are starting to include Intel’s Movidius vision processing units. This can be used by Windows to improve your video conferencing experience.

Expect even more laptop, desktop, and component PC news at CES 2023. Much of it is based on these Intel chip announcements.

