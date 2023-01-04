Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus starts January 5th with wild new abilities





A new limited-time game mode has been added to Overwatch 2, imbuing seven game heroes with delightful godlike powers. Widowmaker turns enemies to stone, and Roadhog becomes a giant rock-throwing cyclops. The free-for-all deathmatch mode, Battle for Olympus, will run in Overwatch 2 from January 5 to 19, Blizzard confirmed Tuesday.

A trailer for Overwatch 2’s Greek god-themed mode promises divine rewards, but doesn’t specify what players will get. It probably means sprays, voice lines, titles, and possibly skins. doing.

In the trailer, we see some interesting new powers, such as Junker Queen summoning lightning bolts when performing her Rampage ultimate, and Pharah freely moving and healing! Medium Barrage Ultimate. Other tweaked abilities hinted at in the trailer include Lcio stunning enemies with Soundwave (aka Boop) and Ramattra lifting enemies off the ground with his Ravenous Vortex. will be

One more detail from the trailer: Armor packs repurposed from All Torbjorn appear scattered throughout Chateau Guirard. They differ from standard health packs, but their purpose is unknown.

The Battle for Olympus mode also brings changes to the map Ilios. The character with the most eliminations throughout the event will receive a marble statue of himself on the Greek map.

Overwatch 2 is in the midst of a second season of content that runs through February. The next event in the game is the Chinese New Year 2023, from January 17th he will be on February 6th.

