Nanoleaf debuts smart lighting for ceilings, TVs and more TechCrunch





CES isn’t as consumer-centric as it used to be, despite the overt branding. (CES stands for “Consumer Electronics Show.”) In fact, automotive and enterprise his vendors have invaded the Las Vegas show floor in recent years as some major consumer brands retreat. Fortunately, there is still tech news for consumers. Case in point: Nanoleaf, the brand behind their iconic wall-mounted geometric LED lighting, is introducing a range of products this week to showcase their latest innovations.

The first is Sense+ Controls, which Nanoleaf calls the first “smart light switch learning.” The device line-up, consisting of hardwired smart light switches, wireless smart light switches and Narra Learning Bridges, work with Matter, the smart home interoperability protocol, and work with the low-power mesh networking standard Thread. All three Sense+ Controls products feature motion and ambient light sensors for automating routines. Meanwhile, the Nala Learning Bridge, which connects Thread devices containing Nanoleaf to Wi-Fi or Ethernet, acts as a soft, color-changing nightlight.

Perhaps the real star of the show about Sense+ Controls is Nala, an intelligent assistant who tries to learn your preferences from how you use and program Nanoleaf products in your home. Running on the Nala Learning Bridge or an existing Nanoleaf Thread Border Router (provided by a free firmware upgrade), Nala creates personalized automations to turn lights off, adjust brightness and color, select and so on, it tries to handle certain actions based on its learning. lighting scene.

“We wanted to push the boundaries of what a ‘smarter’ home could look like. With apps and voice control, smart homes still rely heavily on manual controls, “We wanted to combine this with our vision of a hands-free smart home and a smart lighting assistant that is both user-friendly and approachable. That’s how Nala was born.” .”

Nanoleaf certainly isn’t the first company to try to inject intelligence and positivity into the smart home. Amazon has long been touting Alexa’s “ambient intelligence” capabilities, but Google has been dabbling in this space for years. Nanoleaf doesn’t claim that Nala is the best attempt at an intelligent home. But Nala’s control is strictly limited to lighting, he argues, so the assistant is likely to behave in a desired manner. Simply put, less goes wrong.

“Nala creates smart home automation that can be set to appear as suggestions or automatically applied to lights,” says Chu. “Nala’s learning ability becomes more intelligent and precise with the number of sensors in the space. It helps us deliver more accurate predictive actions, such as scene selection.”

Beyond Nala and Sense+ controls, Nanoleaf has announced Nanoleaf 4D, an ambient (and Matter compatible) backlighting kit for big screen TVs. Similar to systems such as AmbiVision, Nanoleaf 4D relies on LED light strips and cameras to record what is happening on the display and ‘enhance’ the image by illuminating the corresponding LEDs. Nanoleaf 4D features 4 screen modes, 50 addressable zones on a 5-meter light strip, and comes with snap-on brackets and adhesive for easy (in theory) installation.

Nanoleaf 4D is also the first product to feature Nanoleaf’s Sync+ technology, allowing it to sync with other Nanoleaf products on the same network. Sync+ can mirror what’s on screen to both the Nanoleaf 4D and his other Nanoleaf luminaires, plus it can sync colors and animations so one scene plays continuously across the room.

Not to be outdone (and apparently firing on all cylinders), Nanoleaf has announced Nanoleaf Skylight, a modular flush-mount ceiling fixture that works with Matter, alongside Sense+ Controls and Nanoleaf 4D. Offered in a square modular RGBW LED form factor that delivers 16 million colors, Skylight can be combined with other Skylights to create overhead designs, with the ability to adjust brightness, color, color temperature, and set schedules. I’m here.

As a bonus, Skylight acts as a Thread Border Router and is equipped with Sense+ sensors to enable motion and light sensing.

Last but not least, Nanoleaf announced Matter Certified Essentials Bulbs and Lightstrip. It provides “captivating” animations for various activities (in the company’s words). Existing he Nanoleaf owners, however, are in no rush to purchase for Matter connectivity. According to Nanoleaf, the full line of modular light panels and light bars will be Matter upgradeable later this year.

According to Nanoleaf, the Sense+ Controls line and Skylight will launch in Q3 2023, a few months after Essentials Bulbs and Lightstrip (which are due in Q1). The Nanoleaf 4D will hit the market in the second quarter in two length options — 55″ to 65″ and 70″ to 80″. No word yet on pricing.

