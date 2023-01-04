The Ultimate Apple Watch Is The Best, Most Accessible Apple Watch Ever





The display of the Apple Watch Ultra is super big.

Stephen Aquino

First is the confession that ties neatly into the rest of the piece.

One of my New Year’s resolutions for 2023 is to never sell more than a reported and written article can do in a reasonable amount of time. This column has been a huge success over the past year, but I can’t ignore the tension that comes from trying to juggle so many great projects at once. After all, these parts of the newsroom literally have his one staff member, Stephen. It is impossible to assign my work to others in order to reduce the burden. Last year my professional life was a stratospheric success, but in fact, I intend to start the new year by literally publishing last year’s work. There is certainly something to be said about accessibility and assistive technology being evergreen topics. Still, newsgame lateness is bad.

My review of the Apple Watch Ultra is one of those nasty stragglers.

After the Ultra was officially announced in September, Apple sent me a review unit. I’ve worn it almost every day since the device showed up on my doorstep in mid-October. In a nutshell, the Apple Watch Ultra is great. In a nutshell, switching to the bigger and worse Ultra reminds me of years ago when I switched to a like-minded iPhone Plus model and never looked back.

Apple marketing only goes so far

Apple positions the Apple Watch Ultra as the ultimate smartwatch for extreme athletes such as divers, marathon runners and hikers. It’s reasonable to assume that this device isn’t just for mere humans who want to monitor their health and use satellite devices for things like calling, texting him, and other notifications. Not to mention, at $799, the Ultra is also very expensive.

Apples’ product marketing team is not made up of dummies. They have to point this high-end Apple Watch at someone. Still, it would be silly to take Apple’s marketing copy at face value. The Apple Watch Ultra is desirable for a much wider range of customers than just the aforementioned hardcore adrenaline junkies. The simple reason is probably the main reason for a small device like the Apple Watch is the large screen. At 49mm, it’s significantly larger than the 44mm and 45mm models, as well as the older OG 38mm and 42mm sizes. Most people would say the Ultras’ large display is useful, but accessibility still trumps convenience. Marathoners and divers aren’t the ones looking to get the most practical benefits from the Apple Watch Ultra. This is the blind person who likes the Apple Watch but wants to see better, even though watchOS has strong Dynamic Type support.

That’s right, Apple’s marketing blitz only tells half the story. The other half, the accessibility half, is also an important part of the Apple Watch Ultras story.

Max on iPhone, Ultra on Apple Watch

At a basic level, the Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone Plus/Max models share the same axioms. In both cases, the bigger the screen (often with more features), the bigger the window to content, at the expense of ergonomics. can show all your content on the big screen, but it comes at a cost.The Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone Max are cumbersome and cost a lot in your checkbook.

As a cardholder of the Giant iPhone Club, the appeal of the Apple Watch Ultra was immediately apparent. It wasn’t that feature that was appealing. What grabbed my attention was the gigantic display. The Ultra’s display gives you the same pleasure you get from the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s worth messing around with an aircraft carrier on your phone if it means accessing that giant screen. Given that my cell phone is the lifeblood of my digital existence, even for someone who is visually impaired and mobility impaired, I feel it was right to prioritize my vision above all else. This is also why I religiously advocate upgrading the . Obviously important for journalism as well, it further proves how important smartphones are to my daily life.

This same rationale applies to the Apple Watch Ultra. You may not need to get a new one every year, but the functional lesson remains the same. It’s a financially worthwhile investment. It’s still small… It’s a device you don’t want to use for a long time. That’s exactly what makes Ultras screens so attractive.

New band, old problem

Apple has included two new Ultras bands in my review kit. A white Ocean band and an orange Alpine Loop. Both of which I couldn’t wear individually. The company later sent me a yellow Trail Loop. This is a band that is very accessible and continues to be in daily use months later.

Band accessibility is an underrated aspect of the Apple Watch experience, Ultra or otherwise. Even Apple takes it for granted to make it easy for customers to operate different bands. However, the reality is that people with fine motor delays (like me) can and do struggle with different types of clasps. Fixing it requires a level of dexterity and hand-eye coordination that I don’t have. In contrast, Trail Loop’s Velcro rather than Velcro-his strap slips over your wrist and pulls easily to your desired fit. The same is true if you take it off at night.

To be clear, it’s not Apple’s fault that you can’t access Ultras’ new bands. They are elaborately designed for what they are supposed to be. It’s just that the band can’t play well with me. Nonetheless, this should serve as a reminder to everyone, regardless of ability level, that the Apple Watch is nothing if you can’t effortlessly wear it on your wrist. Not everyone has the skill or patience to fiddle with certain fasteners. Bands like Trail Loop and their Sport Loop cousins ​​are my favorites because they are so much fun to get on and off. It shows that the accessibility of the Apple Watch (or any other Apple product of his) goes far beyond the 1’s and 0’s of operating system software.

Finally, a brief description of Ultras’ packaging. Loyal readers may recall that a few recent Apple Watch reviews lamented Apple’s choice to package the device in pieces rather than in one piece. The company has gone further with his Ultra, shipping the case and band as bespoke elements. It makes perfect sense from an operational efficiency point of view, but not good from an accessibility point of view. Aside from the $1000 stand for the Pro Display XDR, it’s the only Apple product you need to assemble to use it. Not everyone is competent when it comes to hand-eye coordination to easily attach the band to the case and wear it on your wrist.

Again, a well-deserved win for the Apples operations team, but an unfortunate loss for those of us with low physical fitness. And that doesn’t even mention the cognitive load associated with having to find a way to merge the two parts. Overall, the piecemeal packaging adds undue friction to an experience that should otherwise be very exciting for everyone.

action button

One of the Ultras’ standout features is what Apple calls the action buttons, which are giant rectangular orange buttons on the left side of the watch. (The particular shade of orange, according to the company, is the International Orange famous for being used on the Golden Gate Bridge.) It basically acts as a shortcut launcher. With the iOS Watch app, you can configure buttons to trigger various actions such as workouts, stopwatches, waypoints, backtrack, dives, flashlights, shortcuts, or tell them to do nothing. I can do it. Press and hold the action button to hear the siren. Apple says the sound is 86dB and he can hear it from 500 feet away.

Apple has created an API that app developers can use to further customize the action buttons. One obvious area is accessibility. Press the button to quickly switch between VoiceOver and more.

This is a great feature, but after accidentally triggering it multiple times in testing, the annoyance made me want to disable the action button entirely.

Conclusion

The Apple Watch Ultra is the best Apple Watch ever made, but Apple doesn’t have all the reasons to say so. The ultimate Apple Watch. It’s a natural complement to my iPhone 14 Pro Max and has been Apple’s favorite product of the last year.

The best Apple Watch ever made is also the most accessible. From now on, count me as a proud member of the Apple Watch Ultra Club.

