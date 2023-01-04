New LG laptop has a hidden touchpad that glows under your fingers





LG makes some impressive laptops with lightweight designs, reliable performance and long battery life. His LG Gram Style, unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas this year, comes with a small bonus that is a one-up over the standard Gram laptop design.

If you stare at the laptop, all you see is a smooth metal surface. However, when you touch the palm rest or touchpad area, a border lights up to show you where to tap and drag your finger around the screen. Gram Style is joined by the Gram Ultraslim, both laptop models extending his LG line and tending to fly a bit under the radar.

The LG Gram Style has a shimmering glass lid.

The Gram Ultraslim 15Z90RT is just 11mm thick when closed (the thinnest Gram yet) and weighs just 998 grams (2.2 pounds). Despite the size and weight, LG packed a new Intel 13th Gen Core processor, up to 32GB of his LPDDR5 RAM, and a solid state drive of up to 1TB. It also has a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display.

The 14-inch and 16-inch Gram Style laptops (14Z90RS and 16Z90RS) also have OLED displays, but in 16:10 instead of Ultraslim’s 16:9 aspect ratio. A slightly taller display gives you a little more room to work. The 16-inch display has a resolution of 3,200×2,000 pixels and the 14-inch has 2,880×1,800 pixels. The internal components are the same as those offered in the Ultraslim, but with a larger battery to help keep up with the power demands of a high-resolution OLED screen.

As the name suggests, the Style adds a touch of design flair not found in standard Gram laptops. It’s an LED backlight for the haptic touchpad and a glass topper that adds some visual sparkle.

LG is also updating its 14- and 16-inch Gram 2-in-1s and 14-, 15-, 16-, and 17-inch Gram laptops with 13th-generation Intel Core processors this year. The 16-inch and 17-inch Gram laptops are the first to feature variable refresh rate displays for smoother-looking graphics and are configured with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs for basic gaming and content creation.

More information on the new model is available on LG’s site. However, LG has not announced the availability or pricing of the new or updated models.

