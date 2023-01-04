Nanoleaf’s new Matter-enabled sensor learns your lighting habits





Nanoleaf management has long hinted at the idea of ​​smart lights that are “actually smart” rather than just “glamoured remotes,” but at CES this week in Las Vegas, the company finally unveiled “intelligent lighting.” announced the card.

Nanoleaf calls its new Sense+ Controls line “the world’s first hands-free smart lighting experience” for the home, showcasing a range of devices powered by new Matter-enabled switches and sensors, including a range of modular ceilings . Light panel and new “Essentials” bulbs and light strips.

Nanoleaf is also preparing a screen mirroring kit for TVs that will compete with Philips Hue’s Play Sync HDMI Box and Govee’s Envisual TV backlight.

Scheduled to launch in Q3 2023, Nanoleaf’s new Sense+ Controls line features two smart light switches (one wired and one wireless), a wireless “learning” bridge that doubles as a nightlight. Consists of three products including:

Nanoleaf’s wireless Nala Learning Bridge doubles as a nightlight.

nanoleaf

All three devices work with Thread, one of the pillars of the new Matter smart home standard. Meanwhile, the Nala Learning Bridge, which features a color-changing nightlight and plugs into a standard wall outlet, acts as a Thread Border Router. Connect other Matter devices to the internet.

There have certainly been other smart switches with onboard motion and ambient light sensors, but Nanoleaf says its new “Automations Learning Assistant”, aka Nala, will be a big differentiator.

According to Nanoleaf, Nala monitors users’ habits and creates “personalized” and “predictive” automations that provide a “truly intelligent, hands-free experience.”

Not only does Nala live in the nightlight-style Nala Learning Bridge, but it also works with existing Nanoleaf products that act as Thread border routers, such as Nanoleaf’s Shapes, Elements and Lines lights (all three are expected to receive Matter updates). Nanoleaf is currently confirming). ), and a new product, the Nanoleaf Skylight.

Coming in Q3 2023, the same as the Sense+ Controls line, Skylight is a new set of modular light panels designed to be mounted on ceilings.

Nanoleaf’s Skylight panels are designed for ceilings and feature proprietary Sense+ sensors for use with the Nala Learning Bridge.

nanoleaf

The Skylight panel will be a square similar to Nanoleaf’s previous Canvas light square (but noticeably larger). Light panels in the new Shapes and Elements lines are hexagons and triangles.

Like all Nanoleaf light panels, the Skylight panel can glow in up to 16 million colors and varying white temperatures. You can also incorporate Skylight into your lighting scenes and routines, and it works with Nanoleaf’s Rhythm Music Visualizer and Screen Mirror features.

In addition to its core functionality, Skylight also features Sense+ sensors, which detect both motion and ambient light to help Nala create intelligent automation.

Powered by in-ceiling wiring, the Skylight panel comes with a removable mounting plate like all Nanoleaf light panels. However, while other Nanoleaf products have peel and stick mounting and screw holes, the Skylight mounting plate only has screw holes.

Next is Nanoleaf 4D. This is a package that combines a light strip and a camera to mirror the color of your TV screen.

Nanoleaf 4D uses a camera to synchronize the colors on your TV screen with the Nanoleaf lights.

nanoleaf

Similar to Govee’s Envisual TV Backlight, the Nanoleaf 4D has a camera that mounts above or below your TV screen, and a light strip attaches to the back of your TV with adhesive and snap-on brackets.

With the help of the camera, Nanoleaf 4D uses the company’s existing Screen Mirror feature to synchronize on-screen colors with light strips, along with other Nanoleaf lights in the room.

The Nanoleaf 4D also competes with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, but the latter uses the signal from your TV’s HDMI output rather than your camera to sync your Hue lights with your TV.

Nanoleaf 4D is expected to arrive in Q2 2023 in two configurations for 55-65 inch TVs and 70-80 inch screens.

Finally, Nanoleaf has confirmed the arrival of Matter-ready versions of its Essentials lights, including the Essential A19 and Light Strip.

Nanoleaf is releasing a Matter-ready version of its Essentials smart light line.

nanoleaf

Joining the Essentials club are three new lights: the GU10 Downlight, BR30 Floodlight and Recessed Downlight.

According to Nanoleaf, the new Essentials A19 and light strips are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023. The company has not announced when the other new lights will be available.

Nanoleaf’s existing Elements, Shapes, Lines, and Canvas lights will receive Matter updates, but the original Essentials A19 and light strips will not be Matter-enabled due to hardware limitations, Nanoleaf says. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techhive.com/article/1439416/nanoleafs-new-matter-enabled-sensors-learn-your-lighting-habits.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos