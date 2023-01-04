Apples Upcoming Headset Info Latest Report Kneeling Reactions and Thoughts





Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Wayne Ma has a new report for The Information about Apple’s highly anticipated AR/VR headset. (MacRumors has a summary.) Some quick reactions:

The headset, which Apple hasn’t officially announced yet, is chock-full of features Apple needs in order for a product to have the transformative impact that the original iPhone had on the smartphone market.

I don’t understand why every possible new product from Apple is always framed as if it had to be an iPhone-esque success or failure. The iPhone is perhaps unique in the history of computing and consumer electronics. The iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods are all big hits, but none are the size of his iPhone. Looking at Apple’s 2022 earnings, wearables, iPads, and Macs together account for about half of iPhone earnings. But they are all hits. The new AR/VR headset product category that generates the revenue generated by the iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch should be seen as a huge success, not a disappointment.

(I also don’t understand why reports of rumors like this always seem to accompany the representation of hardware artists, distracting at best and misleading to most people.)

For example, headsets use tiny motors to automatically adjust lenses to ensure the best possible viewing experience for the wearer. A physical dial on the headset allows the user to quickly toggle between full immersion in her VR and the ability to see her surroundings.

I’ve also heard of a digital crown-like dial for switching between AR and VR jibes.

As of last year, the headset used an external battery pack tethered to the headband as opposed to a battery integrated into the headband.This design choice was controversial among Apple engineers. However, the company prefers a cable-free design.

This sounds very clunky to me. I think it’s already a big request to expect users to wear headsets to use this platform. The history of personal computing has moved toward making new devices more seamless than ever before. If you want, think of ways you can just glance at your phone. Pick it up, glance at it, put it down. The Apple Watch is designed entirely around the idea of ​​an occasional glance. Even with a self-contained battery, you can’t easily slip the VR headset in and out. A cabled external battery pack is another level of hassle. The whole point of AirPods is that you can wear the device on your head and tether it with a cable. I have zero preconceived notions about Apple headsets, but a battery pack tethered via cable seems like a deal breaker. Either Ma is wrong, or Apple is trying to jump over the shark, or this device is so tempting that a tethered battery is worth the hassle.

The company has good reason to be cautious. The launch of Meta Platforms’ first AR/VR headset, the Quest Pro, was largely flat from consumers and critics. Many say the device’s software is half-baked and the product lacks a clear purpose.

Apple should be aware of new product categories. But Facebook’s failure in the VR headset space is no reason to be as cautious before the iPad as he was with all the crappy tablet PC makers PC makers tried to sell.

Apple’s headsets are also expected to be significantly more expensive than most of the company’s other devices and other VR headsets. Pricing is looking at around $3,000 or more depending on the configuration, according to four people familiar with the conversation.

For the debut of the iPad, it was widely reported to start at $1,000 when it actually started at just $500. But even with a difference of 1/2, $1,500 is expensive. Really he doesn’t think it’s a deal breaker even if it costs $3,000, but it does show that the platform is still years away from mass adoption.

The headset has an inward-facing display for each eye and a large outward-facing display on the front of the device. An external display can show facial expressions and other types of images of the person wearing the headset to people around the user.

This sounds sickening to me. Again, I’m not prejudiced by what I haven’t seen. But I lack the imagination to understand that this is not strange.

This headset provides the user with a 120 degree field of view. This is his 106+ degree field of view for Meta Quest Pros and the same as his Valve Index, a high-end consumer virtual reality headset for PCs. Apple’s headset allows eyeglass wearers to magnetically clip custom prescription lenses.

So should eyeglass wearers spend an additional $3,000 or more just to see the display clearly?

Third-party bluetooth wireless headphones don’t work well with headsets. This is because there is a large delay between what the user sees on the screen and what they hear. The device also doesn’t have an audio jack to connect wired headphones.

Wait a minute, is Ma writing for The Verge or The Information?

Those who worked on the headset say Apple doesn’t seem to focus too much on gaming. For example, there are no plans to release a dedicated game controller, at least not yet.

What’s the point if it’s not a game?

Apple sees video conferencing as a potential killer app for headsets, enabling digital avatars that accurately mimic a user’s facial and body movements.

No one buys a $3,000 headset for video conferencing.

We also did an early software experiment that allowed users to drag a map app off their Mac screen and view a 3D model of the city through their headsets as if they were sitting on a table.

No one wants to buy a $3,000 headset to see a 3D tabletop map.

Another project (codename Z50) by an Apple employee in Culver City, California, worked on other content for the device, including educational content that allows users to observe the Apollo moon landings.

No.

Apple is building existing apps for iOS, new operating systems for devices that can also run the iPhone operating system, but these apps need to be viewed in 2D format.

This is my understanding of UIKit and SwiftUI apps running in 2D windows within a 3D AR/VR space. (The whole Stage Manager story could make sense.)

Apple’s RealityKit engine will be the only way developers can build AR apps for headsets, while allowing Unity Technologies to become the first partner to offer full VR experiences on headsets through its game engine have plans to

Are they focused on the game or not? We appreciate Mas reporting this project, but he seems to be trying both ways at the forefront of the game. The Mac is still a platform for gaming as well, but given Apple’s heavy focus on gaming revenue from his App Store for iOS, headsets with good graphics and spatial audio aren’t for games. I find it hard to believe that is not the top priority.

This headset project is very real and I think it will ship quite a lot this year. But fundamental questions remain. Remember Steve Jobs’ presentation announcing his original iPad? The whole point of the keynote was Jobs explaining where the iPad fits between his iPhone and MacBook. What’s the point of an iPad if it can’t do a task just a little better than an iPhone or Mac, but much better? So is this headset. And if it costs him $3,000 and/or requires a battery strapped to his waist, this raises the bar of a great experience even higher.

