GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named Consumer Technology Association CES Innovation Awards Winner





LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Profile today announced that its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has been named a CES Innovations Awards Winner in the Consumer Electronics category. America’s smartest mixers are disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives their owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify perfectly every time.

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards program recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories and is judged by a panel of industry experts including media, designers and engineers. increase. Additionally, we judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, and aesthetics and design. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 2,100 submissions.

With innovative features connected with smart technology, the GE Profile Smart Mixer incorporates a smart scale that accurately weighs ingredients directly in the mixing bowl, so bakers don’t need additional equipment. can perform accurate weighing. See here for a working mixer using this advanced technology.

Additionally, Auto Sense Technology actively monitors texture and viscosity changes through motor torque feedback to optimize mixing performance. Once done, the automatic shut-off feature turns off the mixer, so over- and under-mixing failures are no longer a risk in recipes that previously required intuition and experience. His GE Profile Smart His mixer with voice control gives the baker full control, hands free to flour, mold and plate without interruption.

Included with the GE Profile Smart Mixer, the SmartHQ app walks you through the baking process with over 12 guided recipes that provide step-by-step instructions connected to your mixer so you can follow the entire process seamlessly. Take it to the next level. Selected recipes have been completed in partnership with GE Profile Stand Mixer’s Preferred Ingredient Partner, King Arthur Baking Company, with additional recipes in the works. Mixer continues to enhance its offering with new features and recipes pushed as wireless updates via GE Profile Connect+.

America’s first smart mixer with an advanced digital brushless DC motor system, the GE Profile Smart Mixer runs cooler, delivers a long life and consistently high power output, and can be tough without overheating or stalling. Works even with batches and stiff dough.

Andre Zdanow, Executive Director of Small Appliances at GE Appliances, said: Inclusion among this year’s winners reinforces his GE Profiles commitment to designing innovative kitchen solutions that meet consumer needs, streamlining everyday life so you can spend more time doing what you love. Make the most of it. This product is packed with connectivity features that empower bakers of all levels.

GE Profile will be at CES Unveiled on January 3rd and Pepcoms Digital Experience on January 4th. The product will also be featured in the Innovation Awards Showcase for the duration of the show. For those not in attendance, see the product assets in the GE Appliances CES Media Kit at https://ces.vporoom.com/GEAppliances and the CES 2023 Innovation Award winner, including product descriptions and photos, at his CES You can find it at .tech/. innovation.

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel at launch, consumers can purchase the GE Profile Smart Mixer online or in select stores nationwide starting at a suggested retail price of $999. For more information on the GE Profile brand and available products, please visit https://www.geappliances.com/ge/profile.htm or follow @geprofile on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place and is committed to leading the American communities where our 14,000 employees live and work. GE Appliances is a purpose-driven, passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the company sells products under the Monogram, CAF, GE Profile, GE Appliances, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Appliances in half of all US homes include refrigerators, freezers, cookware, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water purification systems, water heaters and small appliances. For more information, please visit www.geappliancesco.com.

