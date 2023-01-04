CES 2023: AMD and BMW Headline Wednesday’s Tech Show





CES 2023 doesn’t officially start until Thursday, but there’s no doubt that the world’s biggest tech conference will be in the news on Wednesday when two key CEOs take the stage. On Wednesday night, both AMD CEO Lisa Su and BMW CEO Oliver Zipse will deliver keynotes to set the tone for the event.

Besides, major companies such as Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics are holding press conferences on Wednesday. The keynote and all press conferences will be streamed live from Las Vegas. See the full CES agenda here.

Some things to notice are:

More processing power for AMD

Lisa Su, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) speaks at the launch event in San Francisco, CA, USA on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AMD’s Lisa Su will be giving the CES keynote on Wednesday at 6:30 PM PT. The event, held at the Venetian His Palazzo His Ballroom in Las Vegas, is streamed live here.

According to CES, Su “shares AMD’s vision of how high-performance, adaptive computing can transform lives by tackling the world’s toughest problems.”

Su’s appearance at CES follows a strong year for AMD. In August, the chipmaker unveiled its Ryzen 7000 series processors with a new ‘Zen 4’ architecture, giving a big performance boost to high-end PCs. AMD will definitely grow on this momentum at CES, where processing power is always important.

The future of mobility with BMW BMW

Oliver Gypsse, Chairman of the Board and CEO of BMW AG, will take the stage on Wednesday at 8:00 pm PT at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas.

According to CES, he will “show how the future of mobility can blend the real and virtual worlds and present BMW’s vision for the ‘ultimate digital driving machine.'”

The automotive division has a strong showing at this year’s CES. In fact, his CES 2023, which will be attended by about 300 exhibitors from the auto industry, will be “one of the biggest auto shows in the world,” the conference said. From autonomous driving technology, vehicle connectivity, sophisticated in-vehicle consoles and innovations in electric vehicles, there is much to showcase in the automotive sector.

News from major brands

Sustainability, another major theme of CES this year, is expected to be highlighted as brands like LG, Sony and Samsung deliver their news.

Wednesday’s press conference will also highlight the theme of mobility. Look for interesting announcements from Brunswick, the world’s largest marine manufacturer. Brunswick is launching a new product that will develop “the future of recreational boating.” Auto supplier Valeo has also announced the news, along with his mobility company AVL.

Other familiar brands holding press conferences on Wednesday include Panasonic, Canon, TCL and Bosch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/ces-2023-amd-bmw-will-headline-the-tech-show-on-wednesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos