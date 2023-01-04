Google rolls out January security patch to supported Pixel phones





Get in shape after the holidays

Google may not release security patches on the usual date (first Monday of the month). Because that day is New Year’s Day and that day is the observed New Year’s Day. As such, the company has released his January 2023 security patch. This is starting to roll out to his latest Pixel smartphones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller siblings.

Considering we’re only a month away from the full Pixel Feature Drop, today’s update is relatively minor. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices finally get support for spatial audio, while coming with a number of fixes for biometrics, Bluetooth, and more. Here is the full list of patch notes shared by Google for today’s software release:

audio

Added support for spatial audio on certain devices and accessories*[1]

biometrics

Additional improvements to fingerprint recognition and response in certain situations*[2]

bluetooth

Fixed an issue that could prevent certain Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories from pairing or reconnecting Fixed an issue that prevented certain headphones or accessories from playing audio when connected in certain situations

camera

Fixed an issue where captured photos could become corrupted or distorted when zoomed in*[3]

display and graphics

Fixed an issue where the display could appear to wake up or turn off when the device was powered on*[3]

User interface

Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes appear in landscape layout when the device was held in portrait mode

*[1] Included in Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Available in Pixel 6a and Pixel 7

*[3] Included in Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

The January 2023 security patch is available for Pixel phones newer than the Pixel 4, which got its last guaranteed update in October 2022. The same fate befalls the Pixel 4a soon, guaranteed to receive updates until August 2023. The Pixel 4a continues to do well in the first half of the year, but we don’t know if it will come with Android 14.

To install updates, open System Settings, scroll to and tap the System entry, and look for the System Updates option. If you’re in a hurry, both the factory image and OTA files are available on his website at Google. Telstra’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users have separate download links, so make sure you get the correct file.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, you can also join the Android 13 QPR2 beta program. This will give you access to the upcoming March Feature Drop, but there aren’t many new features to discover just yet.

