How Some Asset Owners Use Technology to Gain Portfolio Insight





Many asset owners have a sustainable investing mandate, but to find insights beyond the simple environmental, social and governance indicators provided by index providers, use advanced technology to analyze alternative data. is needed.

APG Asset Management wanted to turn the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into a sustainable investment. To create a framework for translating these goals into sustainable development investments, we worked with PGGM, AustralianSuper and the British Columbia Investment Management Authority to create the SDI AOP Design Authority.

APG’s Entis division uses a combination of structured and unstructured data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, all monitored by humans, to compile datasets from over 2,200 companies and apply them to their own products and We measured how our services relate to UN goals.

The latest innovations are related to patents, with Entis evaluating 2,200 companies on 130 technology themes related to 11 SDGs. Investors can see where companies spend their R&D dollars and how that aligns with sustainability. The information will help him on two levels: sustainability and innovation, said Peter Branner, his CIO for APG Asset Management.

Not just sustainability, but leadership in general, he says.

Asset owners are using technology to gain greater insight into their portfolios, become more efficient, and free up their time for more value-adding tasks. As markets become more volatile, CIOs need to know as quickly as possible what assets they own, where those assets are and how they are performing.

Tony Payne, senior vice president of technology and innovation and chief technology officer at BCI, announced a major technology push as part of a strategic plan for a $154.41 billion asset management firm serving the British Columbia public sector. says it is going.

Portfolio managers need to learn more technology and digital thinking as BCI increasingly internalizes portfolio management, Payne said.

Portfolio managers and investors have traditionally focused on process. But to be relevant and ahead of the game, they need to be digital investors, he says.

BCI uses multiple tools to support trade execution, investment management, portfolio monitoring and management functions for public markets and alternative asset classes. The fund has created a data ecosystem dubbed the Data Marketplace. This is another way of describing a data lakehouse, a term in the tech industry. Data Lakehouse automatically connects data from across BCI to where it is needed, eliminating wasted time and increasing the accuracy of data movement.

BCI will use the data marketplace to create a new monthly report for the Management Investment Committee to help inform how members make decisions, according to Payne.our [data marketplace] The service cut the time to create these reports by 70% and transformed static reports into digital tools that tell the story behind the numbers. As a flexible report, it can easily answer “what if” questions from committees and offers users a myriad of applications, he says.

build or buy

Ashby Monk, executive director of the Stanford Research Initiative on Long-Term Investments, said asset owners typically use technology to focus on portfolio management, with much of their technology investment focused on unstructured and structured data collection. and normalize all the different formats used by custodians and private markets. Controllers and Other Third Parties. Once data is unified, it can be warehoused and pulled into dashboards to reveal portfolio construction.

Once the platform is in place, he says, we can start running new analytics and enrich that platform with alternative and ESG data, from which we can gain new insights about our portfolios.

Sudhir Nair, Global Head of BlackRocks Aladdin Platform, agrees. When a CIO talks to him about his use of Aladdin, they first ask complex questions like how he uses AI, but simpler questions like what’s in the portfolio, where are the assets, how is the portfolio performing? He says he often struggles to answer questions. Before moving on to advanced tools, you should first answer these questions.

Answering these questions will set the foundational infrastructure and architecture for managing portfolios, said Eric Poirier, CEO of wealth management platform Addepar.

What does that core platform solve for? It allows us to have an accurate picture of every part of our portfolio and to know exactly where we are now, so we don’t have to do it manually. Yes, says Poirer.

Asset owners who invest the most in technology have the ability to invest directly in-house, says Monk. But custom-building a system in-house also requires a strong IT staff capable of designing data governance and procuring analytics to decipher alternative data.

BCI has built a bespoke investment strategy system, called the Strategic Asset Allocation System, to enable holistic management of clients’ investment strategies through the entire investment management lifecycle and more sophisticated modeling. With enhanced data and computational robustness, including the use of forward-looking data, Payne believes BCI will improve the speed, depth and quality of stakeholder communications.

John Michael Consalvo, managing director of Carnegie Corporation in New York, says the company has improved how it uses technology internally to enhance decision-making.

We have not yet developed a fully centralized data warehouse, but we are making progress towards this with the goal of being able to answer stakeholder questions quickly and accurately, he said. says.

Investments in technology have enabled Carnegie to use investment techniques in areas such as risk management and return decomposition that were previously out of reach because the necessary information was too costly to produce.

This helped correct for overlapping exposures that weren’t immediately apparent in 10-year-old resources, Consalvo says.

Technology helps asset owners understand what makes their organization unique. Aladdin’s managers often spend time on their clients’ investments to better understand how they think about their portfolios, according to Nair.What do we spend a lot of time figuring out first [are] How do they think about their strategy and strategic goals, their workflow to map what they’re doing now to what we feel is best practice in the industry, he says. .

According to Rebecca Foree, media relations manager at the $307.2 billion CalSTRS, among software programs such as CalSTRS administrator State Street Bank and Trust, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System is the Aladdin Portfolio Management System and multiple solutions. I use both to manage my portfolio.

Pension funds are looking for ways to enhance their existing technology infrastructure, including how to add cloud-based data management and business analytics solutions. According to a spokesperson, these options not only enable deeper analysis of complex investments, but also more robust management of special-purpose data sets such as the CalSTRS Net Zero Initiative and Diversity Profiles. increase.

How APG Uses Technology

The $553 billion APG uses a wide variety of technologies, from Microsoft Dynamics for workflow management to EQUIP, a proprietary in-house platform for quantitative investing. Some globally based investment teams use the open source programming language Python in combination with machine learning software TensorFlow and PySpark. It enables managers to analyze large amounts of structured or semi-structured data to develop strategies and build portfolios.

According to Branner, APG not only trains programming staff, but also portfolio managers, middle managers, executives, and others who drive digital transformation. Every quarter, APG invites staff to discuss the data they analyze, share their best ideas, inspire and give credence.

Celebrating small successes is important, he says.

Technology also enhances face-to-face interactions. APG uses the business analytics tool Qlik for many of the internal and external reports it produces, which clients can always access.

Meetings with customers will be more hands-on, Branner said, because customers can see the actual data and drill down according to what they’re asking directly in the meeting.

quantitative and qualitative

A focus on technology is often focused on quantitative exercises or efficiency. Clint Coghill, his CEO and co-founder of Backstop Solutions Group, said technology could raise questions about why asset owners own certain assets or use certain managers. said to be sexual.

Understanding what you own, why you own it, and what other options you have is very powerful. Some information is quantitative, some is qualitative, he said.

As BCI’s technical capabilities expand, Payne is excited to start using artificial intelligence and machine learning to create signals to help investors make better decisions faster and broader, allowing them to focus on innovation. It says it does. He admits that AI is the current buzzword, but that’s how he actually applies AI in organizations.

