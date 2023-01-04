Google claims India’s antitrust agency copied parts of EU order on Android exploits





Indian antitrust ruling is Google’s latest setback in key markets Google wants to reverse India’s antitrust ruling Indian watchdog copied parts of EU order, Google claims

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – In an Indian court, Google antitrust investigators ruled part of a European judgment against a U.S. company for abusing the market power of its Android operating system. He said he had copied it and argued that the ruling should be reversed. Performance.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Alphabet Inc’s Google GOOGL.O $161 million in October. App installation.

Sources told Reuters in October that Google was concerned about India’s decision. The remedies ordered were seen as more sweeping than his 2018 landmark European Commission decision to impose illegal restrictions on Android mobile device makers. Google is contesting his record €4.1 billion ($4.3 billion) fine over the matter.

In documents filed with the Indian Court of Appeal, Google alleges that the CCI’s investigative arm “developed evidence from Europe that was not investigated in India and was extensively copied from the European Commission’s decision.” doing.

“There are over 50 instances of copy-paste,” in some cases “word for word,” and Watchdog mistakenly dismissed the issue, Google said in a filing.

“The Commission failed to conduct a fair, balanced, and legally sound investigation…Google’s mobile app distribution practices are procompetitive and not unfair/exclusive.”

Spokespeople for the CCI and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Google said it had decided to appeal the CCI’s decision, believing it would be “a major blow to users and businesses in India.” rice field.

Google has asked the court to reverse the CCI’s order, and the case is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

India’s competition ruling comes at a time when Google faces increased antitrust investigations around the world. Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes anti-competitive restrictions.

The US company says Android will create more choice for everyone and such deals help keep the operating system free. In Europe, 75% of 550 million smartphones run on Android, while India runs 97% of his 600 million devices, Counterpoint Research estimates. .

In October, the CCI ruled that Google’s licensing of the Play Store “should not be associated with pre-installation requirements” for Google Search Services, Chrome Browser, YouTube, or other Google applications.

In its appeal, Google claims the CCI found only antitrust violations related to the Google Search app, Chrome browser and YouTube, but the order “goes beyond” that.

Separately, Google has also appealed another Indian antitrust decision that fined it $113 million for restricting the use of third-party billing or payment processing services in India. did. The appeal has not yet been heard.

($1 = 0.9493 Euro)

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil. Additional reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi.Edited by Mark Potter

