US Representative on NATO DIANA Board elected as Board Chair > US Department of Defense > Release





Barbara McQuiston, the US representative on the board of directors of the NATO DIANA initiative, was elected chairman of the board. This is a key role in helping the Alliance’s new innovation efforts achieve initial operational capability and set its strategic direction.

“This tremendous news means the NATO DIANA initiative will have a stable of professional leadership to lead Barbara,” said Heidi Syu, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology. In this key role, she will bring her extensive knowledge and experience to help steer the Alliance’s innovation efforts on the right path for the future. “

The NATO DIANA initiative connects defense personnel with the Alliance’s brightest start-ups, scientific researchers and technology companies to solve critical defense and security challenges with dual-use technology solutions. Shyu has appointed McQuiston as the U.S. Representative to the Board on October 31, 2022.

“We aspire to work with our NATO allies to leverage the broad and deep base of technological innovation across the alliance, accelerate the transition from brilliant ideas to military capabilities, and leverage science and engineering to protect our shared values. I do,” McKiston said. .

NATO announced the DIANA initiative at the North Atlantic Council meeting in Brussels on 14 June 2021. The goal of this initiative is to strengthen and accelerate transatlantic cooperation on critical technologies and enable NATO to work more closely with private sector organizations, academia and other non-scientific institutions. Government agency. DIANA has major offices in both Europe and North America and works with existing testing and innovation centers across NATO. The initiative will also build and manage networks to help start-ups and non-traditional companies better support the Alliance’s technical requirements. DIANA will focus on nine major emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, data, quantized technology, autonomy, biotechnology, hypersonics, new materials and manufacturing, energy and propulsion, and space. DIANA will also leverage a venture capital fund called the NATO Innovation Fund. This fund will see him invest €1 billion deep into his tech startups over 15 years.

About USD (R&E)

The U.S. Department of Defense Undersecretary for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)) is the Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Defense. Learn more at www.cto.mil, follow us on Twitter @DoDCTO, or visit us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ousdre).

