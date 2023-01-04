Google announces official Android support for RISC-V





With footage from the recent “RISC-V Summit” showing the world over the holiday break, do you think Google showed up and professed its love for its up-and-coming CPU architecture?

I’ve been trying for a while to find out how the Android team feels about RISC-V (reduced instruction set computers). The last time we heard a comment from the team was 6 months ago, he said to a Google I/O question about RISC-V, “We’re monitoring it, but it’s going to be a big change for us.” I couldn’t answer. There are several external RISC-V porting projects, and various RISC-V commits have landed in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but anyone can submit code to his AOSP, so RISC-V’s It was difficult to make any bold declarations about porting. android state.

However, Google’s keynote at the RISC-V Summit was all about bold declarations. Android engineering director Lars Bergstrom wants RISC-V to be considered a “Tier-1 platform” for his Android and on par with Arm. That’s a big change from just six months ago. Bergstrom said getting a RISC-V optimized Android build would take “a lot of work” and outlined a roadmap that would take “several years” to come to fruition, but AOSP said he Started releasing his official RISC-V patch in September.

The build system is up and running and everyone can always get the latest ‘riscv64’ branch. That’s right, in line with Arm’s recent efforts, Google wants his RISC-V on his Android to be 64-bit only. For now, it’s only available on the command line, and Bergstrom’s slides say, “By the beginning of 2023, we’ll launch the first emulator support, and his Android Runtime (ART) support for Java workloads in the first quarter. It promises to start inside.

Enlarge / Android’s RISC-V is a long way to go.

One of Bergstrom’s slides covered the “to-do” list above, which included a number of major Android components. Unlike his Android’s unpolished x86 support, Bergstrom promises a real push for quality in his RISC-V, stating: -class processor [RISC-V International Chairman Krste Asanovi] I said it in my previous story. “

Once Google launches Android on RISC-V, it’s up to manufacturers and the app ecosystem to support the platform. The interesting thing about the Android runtime is that once ART supports RISC-V, a large part of the Android app ecosystem will go along with it. An Android app ships as Java code and the way it becomes an ARM app is when the Android runtime compiles it to ARM code. Instead, he compiles to RISC-V code right away without the developer having to do any extra work. Native code that isn’t written in Java, such as games and component libraries, needs to be ported, but starting with Java code is a big leap forward.

Arm has become a volatile and unstable business partner

In her opening remarks, Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, an architecture-owned non-profit, said, “RISC-V represents the wave of open business models and open chip designs that it can create. Thanks to you, I can’t avoid it,” he insisted. It’s hard to argue against that. The show was mostly about his RISC-V advantages, but the biggest reason RISC-V seems inevitable is that his current CPU frontrunner, Arm, is flaky and unstable. Being a company. Aim for success now.

Just look at Arm’s actions over the last few years. After some bad bets in 2020, we’ve seen Arm owner Softbank slap a “for sale” sign on the world’s largest mobile chip company, kicking off a sales conference. , Nvidia, a company notoriously difficult to work with, became Arm’s new owner, bundling chip designs with GPUs and appearing to find new business partners with some of its most hated rivals. Regulators around the world eventually shut down that deal, and now SoftBank wants Arm to do his IPO, but I don’t know if it will happen depending on what the economy does.

