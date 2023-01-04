Thomson Reuters to Acquire U.S. Tax Software Company SurePrep for $500 Million





The deal is the latest in a series of AI-focused acquisitions made by Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters, a Toronto-based business information services company, announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of SurePrep.

First announced in November 2022, the deal saw Thomson Reuters make a $500 million cash payment to the California-based tax automation software and services company.

Thomson Reuters and SurePrep have been partners since April last year. As SurePrep CEO Dave Wyle said, the deal builds on existing partnership/reseller arrangements to deliver on the vision of end-to-end tax automation that solves customers’ biggest pain points. increase.

As part of the transaction, SurePrep will become part of Thomson Reuters Tax and Accounting Professionals operations, and Thomson Reuters has hired SurePrep CEO David Wyle and other SurePrep employees.

Elizabeth Biestrom, President of Tax and Accounting Professionals at Thomson Reuters, said: SurePrep helps save both time and money when your customers are facing difficult economic times and complex legislation.

SurePrep helps accounting firms increase productivity and profitability by using artificial intelligence (AI) to collect and process documents from clients. The company’s products, including 1040SCAN, SPbinder and TaxCaddy, serve his over 23,000 tax professional clients of CPAs and wealth management firms.

For Thomson Reuters, the SurePrep acquisition is the latest in a series of acquisitions the company has made to technology companies that provide solutions that use AI to ease the plight of legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals. Thing. Other recent Thomson Reuters acquisitions include Brazilian accounting automation software company Gestta and US-based AI-powered legal tech company ThoughtTrace in 2022.

Thomson Reuters’ unique suite of services consists of a range of information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals, as well as Reuters’ global news service.

Thomson Reuters expects SurePrep to generate about $60 million in revenue in 2022, growing more than 20% annually over the next few years.

Feature image courtesy of Thomson Reuters.

