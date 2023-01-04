Pixellot wins Irish National Basketball Arena | News





Basketball Ireland has installed Pixellots AI-powered automated camera systems at the National Basketball Arena.

The first broadcast using the new Pixellot system took place on December 17th, featuring the InsureMyVan.ie Superleague match between Griffith College Templeogue and Garveys Tralee Warriors and MissQuote between Griffith College Templeogue and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. The ie Division 1 match was broadcast live. Basketball Ireland TV.

A fixed camera solution is placed in the half court and incorporates ball tracking software that provides dynamic coverage while focusing on relevant in-game action.

Pixellot raised over $130 million in Series D funding last year, working with leagues and organizations in Europe and around the world, including LaLigas Barcelona and others.

Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan said: Facilitating high-quality broadcasts of all events at the National Basketball Arena, working with digital scoreboards and his courtside LED signage to take the sport’s accessibility, fan experience and commercial opportunity to new levels. .

Pixellots technology has the potential to be a viable broadcast solution for our clubs, allowing us to showcase teams from grassroots to InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie Superleague to basketballireland.tv’s Division 1. I’m here. We look forward to seeing the full benefits of that installation in the coming weeks and months.

Philip Nolan, Manager of the National Basketball Arena added: The ability for vendors to broadcast events around the world and the increased branding opportunities offered by the recently installed big screens make the National Basketball Arena a highly desirable venue for many uses.

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber concludes: This collaboration will allow women’s and men’s national teams, as well as other teams, to benefit from the automated production capabilities of the Pixellot Show system. We are excited to see how this partnership will enhance the experience for both players and fans, and look forward to seeing the sport grow in popularity at Basketball Ireland.

