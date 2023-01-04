Gait-Techs’ new insole innovation aims to make high heels more comfortable





Gait-Tech has introduced a new innovation aimed at increasing comfort in high heel shoes.

The Italian company said on Tuesday that the launch is the first device to be integrated into the heel insole during production.When inserted, the device redistributes pressure on the ground, according to Gait-Tech. cushioning and making high-heeled shoes more comfortable without compromising design.

According to Gait-Tech, the solution is based on 45 years of research and in-depth research and is made from industrialized, recycled polymers. The patented biomechanical insole relieves pressure on the metatarsal boons of the foot to provide a healthier, more stable gait when the foot is plantarflexed and vertical.

In addition, the device has received an official certificate from Dr. Roberto Bevoni, MD, Rizzoli Bologna Institute of Orthopedic Surgery, and an international patent for invention from the Patent and Trademark Office of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development.

Credit: Courtesy of Gait-Tech

Courtesy of Gatetech

Gait-Tech added that the insole tech will be officially unveiled at the Unveiled preview event at CES Las Vegas on Tuesday. The international tech event officially kicks off on Thursday, January 5th and runs through Sunday, January 8th.

Heeled shoes have always been the pinnacle of image, sensuality and femininity, but at the same time they were always uncomfortable and painful to wear for long periods of time. Andrea Goldoni, co-founder and CEO of Gait-Tech, said in a statement. Gait-Tech Insoles Her solution provides a comfort and balance experience never before felt in heels, allowing women to wear shoes with more cushioning and less pain.

To bring this innovation to life, the Gait-Tech team has appointed fashion expert Alice Carli as General Director and Diego Dolcini as Creative Director in 2021.

Dorcini previously headed Gucci’s footwear division under former creative director Tom Ford, working for Emilio Pucci, Casadei, Vionnet, Balmain and designing for Rihanna, Madonna and Beyoncé.

In 2018, Dolcini celebrated its 25th anniversary by launching a capsule collection with luxury glassmaker Baccarat.

