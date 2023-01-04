What’s new in the next flagship?





OnePlus has launched its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, in China. Here’s what we know about the new device.

Backed by a devoted fan base, OnePlus smartphones have come a long way since their humble beginnings. The brand has announced the launch of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 11. I haven’t had a chance to test the latter yet, but here are his three big changes compared to the OnePlus 10T.

design

The design language has undergone a major overhaul this time around, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. While we weren’t big fans of last year’s big, boxy camera modules, we did find the 10T’s to be at least a little smoother and jerkier than the 10’s, but we would describe it as “intrusive.” did.

One Plus 10T

It has been replaced by a large circular unit that hosts the camera. OnePlus describes this as a “black hole” aesthetic, stating that it’s “designed for people who want to stand out.” We’ll have to see and feel it in person before we can declare which one is better, but while the module remains very large, the curves are smoother, which makes our first impressions more positive.

performance

Most generations of smartphones improve in performance every year, and this is no exception. The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which we judged “excellent” in our CPU and GPU benchmark tests and in everyday use.

snapdragon 8 generation 2

Now this impressive chip is superseded by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There are very high expectations for this. Expect 35% CPU and 25% GPU improvements along with power efficiency improvements. We hope this translates into great performance standards for gaming and other activities on the OnePlus 11.

camera

Not only does it look different, but the OnePlus 11 also has different camera specs.

The OnePlus 11 had a triple sensor system consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. We judged the main camera to be “decent”, but were particularly disappointed that it had a macro snapper rather than a telephoto, noting the tonal mismatch between the three lenses.

The new smartphone has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. We’ll have to see exactly how they perform, especially considering the cameras were the OnePlus 10T’s relatively weak sport. However, the spec may point to a more versatile arrangement.

early verdict

At first glance, there are encouraging signs that the OnePlus 11 could be an improvement over its predecessor. Tweaks have been made amidst complaints received about the OnePlus 10T, including camera performance and design, so when it comes to reviews, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for game-changing improvements. So it’s too early to tell which one is better.

