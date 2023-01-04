App of the Year: Anti-social network BeReal is my favorite of 2022





A screenshot from this year’s app, BeReal.digital native

Last year, the merged Facebook fell out of favor, the popularity of TikTok and the BeReal revolution. It’s no coincidence that the latter was named his iPhone App of the Year in the Apple App Store and was the Android user’s pick. A torrent of poses and filters. Even on TikTok, in September he tried to follow his BeReals trend by launching TikTok Now. In an attempt to combat the unstoppable progress of its competitors, it even offered users a fee for downloading.

However, while BeReal topped the App Store charts and was named the best application of 2022, this was not the case for the Google Play Store. The overall best app in the Google Play Store was WOMBO’s Dream. of artificial intelligence. Yet BeReal is still the platform user’s choice.

Social media and streaming services dominated the iPhone ecosystem in 2022. WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and Telegram followed BeReal as the most downloaded platforms, while HBO Max, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube were favorites for those who enjoy series, movies and music. and video. Google’s services were also popular, especially Maps, the search engine itself, Gmail and Drive.

After reviewing the last 12 months, Apple rewarded various developers for the cultural impact of their applications. We rewarded developers with everything from helping users with their emotional well-being and identifying their emotions to providing reminders, challenges and goals. Encourages user to drink water throughout her day.

Google also recognized several wellness applications, such as The STIGMA, which aims to normalize conversations about mental health. Breathwrk, for breathing exercises. Recover Athletics, which focuses on athlete recovery; DanceFitme, which provides exercise routines; and gym logs and workouts.

In terms of games, Apex Legends Mobile, voted by both users and companies, was named Best of the Year on both Android and iOS. Google also acknowledged Dislyte, an urban mythology role-playing title, and Papers, Please, a dystopian document story.

Hay Day, Subway Surfers, Among Us!, Trivia Crack, Candy Crush Saga, and classics like Minecraft, Pou, and Monopoly were the most downloaded on iPhone. Stumble Guys, a multiplayer elimination game for up to 32 users, was hugely popular on both iOS and Android. Also, following the World Cup, the official game of FIFA also became some of his top downloads on his Google Play store.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more news coverage in English from EL PAS USA Edition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.elpais.com/science-tech/2023-01-04/the-apps-of-the-year-bereal-the-anti-social-network-is-the-favorite-of-2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos