Kuo: Apple chooses BOE for first order of iPhone 15 displays, could overtake Samsung as leading supplier





Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:05 PM PST by Sami Fati

Apple has placed an order with display supplier BOE for the iPhone 15 and “iPhone 15” Plus in late 2023, and the supplier could overtake Samsung as the iPhone’s largest display provider by 2024.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on his Medium blog that BOE beat Samsung in orders for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and that BOE will mass ship high-end LTPO displays for iPhones by 2024. said to start. It’s the largest display his supplier.

BOE beat out Samsung to secure most of 2H23’s new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production go smoothly in the coming months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung’s 30%).

BOE plans to begin mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also suppliers. If BOE can win 2030% orders for high-end iPhone LTPO displays for 2H24 and maintain around 70% market share for low-end iPhone displays for 2H24, BOE could become the largest supplier of displays for new iPhones for 2H24 there is. .

BOE has unsuccessfully tried to become a more important player in Apple’s supply chain in the past after reportedly failing product validation tests. Until now, Samsung has been Apple’s largest display supplier. This includes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which required more advanced manufacturing thanks to the pill-shaped display cutout.

