



Thanks to Christmas turkeys, I’ve piled up a few extra pounds again this year, and it’s been lazy and laid back for about a week. Inevitably, thoughts begin to turn towards fixing some damage. Especially for us geeks, how can technology help us do that?

5 key health and fitness tech trends for 2023

adobe stock

Health and fitness technology is big business. The fitness tracker device market alone is projected to reach nearly $100 billion by the end of 2025. All the major mobile device makers are competing for a piece of the pie, but at the same time, a new market for home fitness technology has emerged thanks to the Covid-19 lockdowns. Below is my overview of what will be the most important technology trends in this space over the next 12 months.

Health and Fitness in the Metaverse

What is Metaverse? Well, the jury is still putting it out, but it could be a load of hyped nonsense, or it could be the future of the internet! Meanwhile, many of the technologies that make up the new, more immersive and experiential online worlds that Metaverse proponents say are becoming firmly embedded in our daily lives.

For example, consider virtual reality and augmented reality. Both of these are projected to play a key role in the emergence of the metaverse, and have proven popular with tech-conscious health and fitness fans alike. Out programs can be delivered on VR headsets. A common example is his FitXR app, which offers guided high-intensity interval training sessions. You can also participate in simulated, immersive golf, boxing, fencing, and many other sporting activities.

Wearables getting smarter and more powerful

Fitness trackers like Fitbit wristbands and smartwatches like Apple, Pixel and Samsung models with built-in fitness tracking features have been around for some time. Over the next year, it will become more sophisticated with more powerful and flexible sensors that can monitor AI-enhanced feedback and provide daily routines. In recent years, we’ve seen manufacturers add ECG scanners that can measure the heart’s electrical signals to provide early warning of potentially life-threatening conditions such as atrial fibrillation. Another recent development is Sp02 monitoring, which can alert against conditions affecting lung function, including Covid-19.

Survey shows that 1 in 5 Americans wears a fitness tracker or smartwatch with health monitoring, so you can capture and analyze more health data than ever before doing. In 2013, this wealth of information was used to develop new techniques for discovering health problems and understanding how our bodies are affected by our daily activities and the world around us. This will ultimately lead to the development of new treatments and treatments that contribute to better health and fitness for all.

App-based home workout class

The pandemic has forced gyms to close and many of us have been stuck at home. Restrictions have been lifted in many parts of the world, but they seem to have fallen in love with the at-home training offered via an app. can be an influencing factor. A costly gym membership is often one of the first expenses you try to cut to cut spending.

Recent years have seen the development of more powerful and sophisticated features, such as an Artifit AI-powered personal trainer app that uses computer vision via your smartphone’s camera to provide real-time feedback on your form and posture.

And traditional health and fitness-focused organizations may embark on the AI-powered app trend. Another example is WW (formerly Weight Watchers), which created its own app-based ecosystem that uses AI to monitor diet and activity metrics. , including movement and sleep patterns.

As lives become busier and many people work longer hours or take on multiple tasks to reach their goals, apps and at-home workouts are making it easier to avoid going to the gym. Easily integrate workouts into your busy life. Possible.

smart home gym

Another trend driven by the Covid-19 pandemic is the evolution of home gym equipment to become part of the Internet of Things (IoT). gym equipment.

Peloton is arguably the most recognizable name in the game, and purchasing its equipment and subscribing to its service gives users the opportunity to attend live classes featuring real-time interaction with other users and trainers. can be You’ll also have the chance to compete for leaderboard positions, adding an extra level of gamification.

Peloton may have paved the way for smart home fitness hardware, but other players aspiring to become household names in 2023 are also gaining momentum. , meanwhile, Vitrivian’s TheTrainer+ offers a gym on a platform that includes a series of weight training and resistance exercises using one connected platform.

Despite the fact that many of us now have access to gyms and outdoor training opportunities, nothing seems to beat the convenience and accessibility of working out at home. That’s why I think equipment will continue to be a strong trend throughout 2023.

Don’t forget mental health!

There is one lesson that is often overlooked but needs to be learned to cope with the difficult times ahead. That’s the importance of taking care of your mental health.

Headspace and Calm are two well-known apps aimed at promoting mindfulness and reducing stress as technology-driven answers to the challenges of the modern world. Both have seen an increase in user numbers in recent years, and we expect this to continue next year.

Just as we will see home workout apps and smart gym equipment focused on improving fitness, we will also see a proliferation of similar products and services focused on yoga, personal therapy, mindfulness and stress relief. .

To stay up to date on new trends in business and technology, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Winner of 2022 Business Book of the Year.

